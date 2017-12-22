Closers: Offene Beta zur MMO-Action gestartet

En Masse Entertainment startet mit seinem Online-Rollenspiel Closers in die offene Beta: Teilnehmer erwartet laut Pressemitteilung blitzschnelle Action im Stil klassischer 2D-Prügelspiele, die mit den Kombo-Mechaniken heutiger Fighting-Spiele sowie MMO-Elementen angereichert wird. Oder - wie es offiziell heißt - ein "high-octane Multiplayer Online Action RPG (MOARPG)".
Eine Gruppe Jugendlicher mit übersinnlichen Fähigkeiten versucht mit handfesten Argumenten die Portale zu schließen, durch die bösartige Aliens auf die Erde gelangt sind. Nähere Infos zu den Teilnahmebedingungen und zur frisch enthüllten Kämpferin Levia gibt es hier. Die Vollversion des Pc-Spiels wird Anfang 2018 auf Steam und En Masse veröffentlicht.
