Death Road to Canada: Veröffentlichung aufgrund des Anschlags in Toronto verschoben - 4Players.de

Todesglubsch schrieb am 24.04.2018 um 15:15 Uhr

Na, dann könnten sie doch die extra Zeit nutzen und in eine Übersetzung investieren. Das Spiel ist seit 2016 draußen und ich halte dem Entwickler positiv zu Gute, dass er das System hinter dem Spiel über die Jahre tatsächlich mehrmals geändert und feinjustiert hat und das Spiel nicht mehr so seicht wie in der Anfangszeit ist.