Anima: Gate of Memories - The Nameless Chronicles: Eigenständiger Ableger des Action-Rollenspiels angekündigt - 4Players.de

In Anlehnung an Titel wie Devil May Cry und Nier: Automata will man ein "Hack & Slash" voller magischer Attacken und Bosse entfesseln, in dem aber auch die Erkundung und die Entwicklung des Charakters mit Erfahrungspunkten eine Rolle spielen. Die Handlung versetzt den Spieler zurück zu den Geschehnissen, die "das erste Anima gebaren", allerdings aus der Perspektive der gegnerischen Seite. Als unsterblicher "Namenloser" hat man im Laufe der Geschichte unzählige Identitäten angenommen. Mittlerweile befindet der Protagonist sich aber auf einer Mission, endlich doch noch den Tod zu finden. Stilistisch hat sich Entwickler "Anima Project" für einen Mix aus Cel-Shading und realistischer Grafik entschieden.

"In Nameless Chronicles we will learn details of the life of "The Nameless One", what moves him, and we will embody many of his past lives.



Carlos Blas, creator of the Anima universe, says of this new installment: 'Nameless Chronicles started out as just a little story, just another chapter in a story that grew and grew into something huge. Something we're proud of. The three members of our studio have given everything we got to make a game like this. Now, we are eager for people to enjoy the adventures of the Nameless One and see the world through their eyes.'"