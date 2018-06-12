Pac-Man Pocket Player: Pac-Man-Handheld von Bandai Namco vorgestellt - 4Players.de

Neben dem Mini-Automaten Namco Museum Mini Player hat Bandai Namco auch ein 16-Bit-Handheld mit eingebauten Pac-Man-Spielen angekündigt. Der Pac-Man Pocket Player enthält die Serienteile Pac-Man, Pac-Panic sowie Pac-Mania und soll in den USA ab Juli 2018 bei Händlern wie Amazon und Walmart erhältlich sein:
"The PAC-MAN Pocket Player is a brand new 16-bit handheld console designed by My Arcade that is compact, portable, ergonomically designed, and boasts a full color screen. The Pocket Player™ will include three classic PAC-MAN titles, including original arcade favorite PAC-MAN, along with PAC-PANIC™ and PAC-MANIA™. The Pocket Player will be available starting July 2018 at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon."