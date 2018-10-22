 

Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP: Knackiger 3D-Plattformer startet bald im Early Access - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Contra Concept
Publisher: Contra Concept
Release:
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • World War 3 [PC] - 23,79 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dark Souls 3 [PC] - 12,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 [PC] - 11,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Total War: Rome 2 - Emperor Edition [PC] - 11,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • MUD TV [PC] - 1,69 (Gamesplanet)
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4 - 50,9) Euro (Gamesplanet)
  • Football Manager 2019 [PC] - 38,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 43,99 (Amazon)
  • Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age [PlayStation 4] - 11,99 (Amazon)
  • Elex [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • Final Fantasy 15 [PlayStation 4] - 22,18 (Amazon)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP - Knackiger 3D-Plattformer startet bald im Early Access

Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP (Geschicklichkeit) von Contra Concept
Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP (Geschicklichkeit) von Contra Concept - Bildquelle: Contra Concept
Wem gewöhnliche Jump-n-Runs zu leicht sind, der kann sich ab November in den Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP stürzen! Warum die Veranstaltung im Gegensatz zum Rest des Namens in Versalien geschrieben ist, weiß wohl nur Entwickler Contra Concept selbst. Laut Steam startet der Early Access des Parcours-Plattformers im kommenden Monat.

Die geschlossene Beta läuft bereits. Eine physikalisch korrekte Handhabung, frei wählbare alternative Routen und der weltweite Bestenlistenplatz sollen in dem PC-Titel eine wichtige Rolle spielen:

"- Gameplay first
- Easy to learn, hard to master
- Heavy emphasis on player freedom and choice
- Highly replayable
- Official leaderboards
- Community & Support

SUPER-BOOTS
With this unique gadget the whole PHYSICS-BASED world turns into a huge interactive PLAYGROUND. Not only you can RUN on the WALLS, POWER SLIDE but the Super Boots also serve as a HOVERBOARD!

CHOOSE YOUR WAY TO PLAY
Freely EXPLORE the arenas, discover & optimize YOUR PATH to get the best score

DYNAMIC & LIVING PHYSICS BASED WORLD
Experience the fluid movement in the joyous fully physics-based world filled obstacles, puzzles, living creatures & robots to be interacted with"

Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am