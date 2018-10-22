Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP: Knackiger 3D-Plattformer startet bald im Early Access - 4Players.de

Wem gewöhnliche Jump-n-Runs zu leicht sind, der kann sich ab November in den Ricky Runner: SUPERBOOT CUP stürzen! Warum die Veranstaltung im Gegensatz zum Rest des Namens in Versalien geschrieben ist, weiß wohl nur Entwickler Contra Concept selbst. Laut Steam startet der Early Access des Parcours-Plattformers im kommenden Monat.



Die geschlossene Beta läuft bereits. Eine physikalisch korrekte Handhabung, frei wählbare alternative Routen und der weltweite Bestenlistenplatz sollen in dem PC-Titel eine wichtige Rolle spielen:



"- Gameplay first

- Easy to learn, hard to master

- Heavy emphasis on player freedom and choice

- Highly replayable

- Official leaderboards

- Community & Support



SUPER-BOOTS

With this unique gadget the whole PHYSICS-BASED world turns into a huge interactive PLAYGROUND. Not only you can RUN on the WALLS, POWER SLIDE but the Super Boots also serve as a HOVERBOARD!



CHOOSE YOUR WAY TO PLAY

Freely EXPLORE the arenas, discover & optimize YOUR PATH to get the best score



DYNAMIC & LIVING PHYSICS BASED WORLD

Experience the fluid movement in the joyous fully physics-based world filled obstacles, puzzles, living creatures & robots to be interacted with"