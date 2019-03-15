Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble: Japanische Rundentaktik wird im Frühjahr fortgesetzt - 4Players.de

 

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble
Runden-Strategie
Q2 2019
Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble - Japanische Rundentaktik wird im Frühjahr fortgesetzt

Area 35 hat mit Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble eine Fortsetzung seiner japanisch geprägten Rundenstrategie Tiny Metal angekündigt, die bereits im Frühjahr 2019 für Nintendo Switch erscheinen soll. Neben einer neuen Kriegsgeschichte mit 39 Kampagneneinsätzen werden über 23 Einheitentypen sowie 77 Skirmish-Karten versprochen, von denen 21 auch für Mehrspielergefechte zur Verügung stehen sollen. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:

Quelle: Area 35

