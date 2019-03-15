Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble: Japanische Rundentaktik wird im Frühjahr fortgesetzt - 4Players.de

Area 35
hat mit Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble
eine Fortsetzung seiner japanisch geprägten Rundenstrategie Tiny Metal
angekündigt, die bereits im Frühjahr 2019 für Nintendo Switch erscheinen soll. Neben einer neuen Kriegsgeschichte mit 39 Kampagneneinsätzen werden über 23 Einheitentypen sowie 77 Skirmish-Karten versprochen, von denen 21 auch für Mehrspielergefechte zur Verügung stehen sollen. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
Screenshot - Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble (Switch)
