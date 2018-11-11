AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 für BF5, Fallout 76 und Hitman 2 - 4Players.de

 

AMD
AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1

AMD hat den Grafikkarten-Treiber Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 veröffentlicht (zum Download). Der Treiber wurde speziell für Battlefield 5, Fallout 76 und Hitman 2. optimiert (Change-Log).

Support For
  • Hitman 2
    • Up to 3% faster performance in Hitman 2 with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 on the Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 at 1920x1080. RS-230
  • Battlefield V Early Access
    • Up to 8% faster performance in Battlefield V with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 at 1920x1080. RS-231
    • Up to 9% faster performance in Battlefield V with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 on the Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 at 1920x1080. RS-232
  • Fallout 76

Quelle: AMD

