AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 für BF5, Fallout 76 und Hitman 2 - 4Players.de

Support For
- Hitman 2
- Up to 3% faster performance in Hitman 2 with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 on the Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 at 1920x1080. RS-230
- Battlefield V Early Access
- Up to 8% faster performance in Battlefield V with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 at 1920x1080. RS-231
- Up to 9% faster performance in Battlefield V with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1 on the Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.10.2 at 1920x1080. RS-232
- Fallout 76