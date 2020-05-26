Xbox Games with Gold: Im Juni 2020 u.a. mit Shantae and the Pirate's Curse und Destroy All Humans! (2005)

Xbox Games with Gold im Juni 2020:
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Coffee Talk (13,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juni bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Destroy All Humans! (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
- Sine Mora (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
Xbox Games with Gold im Mai 2020:
- V-Rally 4 (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. Mai bis 31. Mai auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr (39,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar.
- Sensible World of Soccer (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
- Overlord 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Mai 2020