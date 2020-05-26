 

Xbox Games with Gold: Im Juni 2020 u.a. mit Shantae and the Pirate's Curse und Destroy All Humans! (2005)

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Xbox Games with Gold
Service
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Bus Driver Simulator 2019 [PC] - 7,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! [PC] - 5,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [PC] - 52,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 27,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xbox Games with Gold: Im Juni 2020 u.a. mit Shantae and the Pirate's Curse und Destroy All Humans! (2005)

Xbox Games with Gold (Service) von Microsoft
Xbox Games with Gold (Service) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Auch im Juni 2020 bekommen Xbox-Spieler mit einer aktiven Gold-Mitgliedschaft oder dem Xbox-Game-Pass-Ultimate wieder Zugang zu vier Spielen. Für Xbox One sind diesmal Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (zum Test) und Coffee Talk (zum Test) dabei. Auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 können Destroy All Humans! (Xbox-Klassiker; zum Test) und Sine Mora (zum Test) runtergeladen werden.

Xbox Games with Gold im Juni 2020:
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Coffee Talk (13,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Juni bis 15. Juli auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Destroy All Humans! (19,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar
  • Sine Mora (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Juni auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar

Xbox Games with Gold im Mai 2020:
  • V-Rally 4 (59,99 Euro) ist vom 1. Mai bis 31. Mai auf Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr (39,99 Euro) ist vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One verfügbar.
  • Sensible World of Soccer (9,99 Euro) ist vom 1. bis 15. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.
  • Overlord 2 (9,99 Euro) ist vom 16. bis 30. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Mai 2020

Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am