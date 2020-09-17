 

PlayStation Plus: Sony kündigt PlayStation Plus Collection zum Start der PS5 an

PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus: Sony kündigt PlayStation Plus Collection zum Start der PS5 an

PlayStation Plus (Service) von Sony
PlayStation Plus (Service) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Zum Start der PlayStation 5 wird eine PlayStation Plus Collection angeboten, die mehr als 15 Spiele aus der PS4-Ära umfassen wird. Die Sammlung hat Sony im Rahmen seiner PS5-Präsentation angekündigt und als einen neuen Vorteil für Abonnenten von PlayStation Plus bezeichnet.

Zu der Auswahl gehören sowohl First-Party-Titel wie God of War, Infamous: Second Son, Uncharted 4 und The Last of Us Remastered als auch Spiele von Drittherstellern, darunter Batman: Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat X und Fallout 4.

Nach Angaben von The Verge kann man sich sämtliche Spiele der Sammlung herunterladen - es handelt sich also nicht um einen Zugang über den Streamingservice PlayStation Now, der mittlerweile ebenfalls für die meisten Spiele aus der PS2- und PS4-Bibliothek eine Download-Option anbietet.

Hier die Übersicht, welche Spiele in der PlayStation Plus Collection enthalten sein werden:

  • God of War
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Battlefield 1
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • The Last Guardian
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Days Gone
  • Bloodborne
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Until Dawn
  • Resident Evil: Biohazard

Quelle: The Verge

