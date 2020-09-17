PlayStation Plus: Sony kündigt PlayStation Plus Collection zum Start der PS5 an

Zu der Auswahl gehören sowohl First-Party-Titel wie God of War, Infamous: Second Son, Uncharted 4 und The Last of Us Remastered als auch Spiele von Drittherstellern, darunter Batman: Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat X und Fallout 4.
Nach Angaben von The Verge kann man sich sämtliche Spiele der Sammlung herunterladen - es handelt sich also nicht um einen Zugang über den Streamingservice PlayStation Now, der mittlerweile ebenfalls für die meisten Spiele aus der PS2- und PS4-Bibliothek eine Download-Option anbietet.
Hier die Übersicht, welche Spiele in der PlayStation Plus Collection enthalten sein werden:
- God of War
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Battlefield 1
- Monster Hunter World
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV
- The Last Guardian
- Ratchet and Clank
- Infamous: Second Son
- Days Gone
- Bloodborne
- Detroit: Become Human
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Until Dawn
- Resident Evil: Biohazard
Letztes aktuelles Video: PlayStation Plus Collection