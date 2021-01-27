PlayStation Plus: Im Februar 2021 mit Destruction AllStars, Control und Concrete Genie

PlayStation-Plus-Mitglieder können im Februar 2021 wieder drei Spiele ihrer Bibliothek hinzufügen. Im Aufgebot stehen diesmal: Destruction AllStars (PS5), Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5) und Concrete Genie (PS4 und PSVR). Der kompetitive Multiplayer-Titel Destruction AllStars feiert mit PlayStation Plus sein PS5-Debüt und ist bis zum 6. April verfügbar.
Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Verfügbarkeit: 2. Februar 2021 bis 6. April 2021
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5; zum Test)
Preis im PlayStation Store: 39,99 Euro bzw. 41.90 CHF
Verfügbarkeit: 2. Februar 2021 bis 1. März 2021
Concrete Genie (PS4; zum Test)
Preis im PlayStation Store: 29,99 Euro bzw. 34.90 CHF
Verfügbarkeit: 2. Februar 2021 bis 1. März 2021
Bis zum 2. Februar 2021 haben PS-Plus-Mitglieder noch die Chance, die Januar-Spiele (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GreedFall und Maneater (PS5)) einzulösen.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
