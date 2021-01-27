 

PlayStation Plus: Im Februar 2021 mit Destruction AllStars, Control und Concrete Genie

PlayStation Plus: Im Februar 2021 mit Destruction AllStars, Control und Concrete Genie

PlayStation Plus (Service) von Sony
PlayStation-Plus-Mitglieder können im Februar 2021 wieder drei Spiele ihrer Bibliothek hinzufügen. Im Aufgebot stehen diesmal: Destruction AllStars (PS5), Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5) und Concrete Genie (PS4 und PSVR). Der kompetitive Multiplayer-Titel Destruction AllStars feiert mit PlayStation Plus sein PS5-Debüt und ist bis zum 6. April verfügbar.

Destruction AllStars (PS5)
Verfügbarkeit: 2. Februar 2021 bis 6. April 2021



Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5; zum Test)
Preis im PlayStation Store: 39,99 Euro bzw. 41.90 CHF
Verfügbarkeit: 2. Februar 2021 bis 1. März 2021



Concrete Genie (PS4; zum Test)
Preis im PlayStation Store: 29,99 Euro bzw. 34.90 CHF
Verfügbarkeit: 2. Februar 2021 bis 1. März 2021



Bis zum 2. Februar 2021 haben PS-Plus-Mitglieder noch die Chance, die Januar-Spiele (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GreedFall und Maneater (PS5)) einzulösen.
Quelle: PlayStation.Blog, Sony
Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
Ich hab Control schon via PS Now gespielt, aber davon abgesehen ist das doch ausnahmsweise ein erfrischend guter Monat. Zumal bei Control auch noch die DLCs mitkommen, was ja ne Seltenheit ist. Und die ganze Sache mit der Ultimate Edition ja eh ne künstliche Abzocke war.
Und Concrete Genie ist immer noch was kleines gutes für Zwischendurch.
schrieb am