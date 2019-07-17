Stardew Valley: Die Mod "Stardew Valley Reimagined" baut die komplette Spielwelt um - 4Players.de

 

Stardew Valley: Die Mod "Stardew Valley Reimagined" baut die komplette Spielwelt um

Stardew Valley
Lebenssimulation
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley: Die Mod "Stardew Valley Reimagined" baut die komplette Spielwelt um

Im Bauernhof-Abenteuer Stardew Valley sorgt momentan die Mod "Stardew Valley Reimagined" von DaisyNiko für aufsehen: Laut pcgamesn.com verpasst sie allen Karten der bekannten Welt auf dem PC ein gründliches Facelift, mit frischen Objekten, besuchbaren Orten und Abkürzungen:

"You can now enter the dog pen next to the Stardrop Saloon, for example, or read Rime of the Ancient Mariner down at Elliott’s beach house. There’s an extra bridge to Adventurer’s Guild, and an additional staircase in the woods north of your farm to cut down on all your running around."

Sie ist auf Nexusmods.com zum Download erhältlich. Ein Nachteil an der Modifikation soll die Inkompatiblität mit anderen Reworks wie Stardew Valley Expanded sein, da sich einfach zu viel auf der Karte geändert habe. Der geplante Patch 1.4 von Entwickler soll übrigens eine große Zahl offizieller Features hinzufügen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Multiplayer Update -- Trailer Release Date

Quelle: pcgamesn.com
