 

Gamesplanet: Anzeige: gamescom-Angebote, u.a. Total War: Warhammer für 12,50 Euro oder Total War Shogun 2 Collection für 9,99 Euro - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Gamesplanet
Entwickler: -
Publisher: -
Release:
01.01.2010
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [PC] - 44,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • This War of Mine [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Just Cause 3 [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hard Reset Redux [PC] - 1,75 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Anzeige: gamescom-Angebote von Gamesplanet, u.a. Total War: Warhammer für 12,50 Euro

Gamesplanet () von
Gamesplanet () von
Sega hat auf der gamescom jüngst mit Humankind das neue Strategiespiel der Amplitude-Studios angekündigt. Und unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet feiert dies mit satten Rabatten auf viele Strategie-Titel aus Segas Total-War-Serie. Noch bis einschießlich zum 27.08. könnt ihr z.B. Total War Warhammer für 12,50 Euro oder die Emperor Edition von Total War Rome 2 für 11,00 Euro in eure Spielebibliothek überführen. Die komplette Liste könnt ihr hier einsehen, nachfolgend findet ihr eine Auswahl.

Total War: Three Kingdoms - 44,99 Euro (-25%)
Total War: Warhammer - 12,50 Euro (-79%)
Total War: Warhammer 2 - 23,99 Euro (-60%)
Total War: Rome 2 Emperor Edition - 11,00 Euro (-80%)
Total War: Attila - 8,99 Euro (--78%)
Total War: Shogun 2 Collection - 9,99 Euro (-78%)
Total War: Medieval 2 Definitive Edition - 5,75 Euro (-77%)
Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition - 5,75 Euro (-7/%)

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am