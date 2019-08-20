Gamesplanet: Anzeige: gamescom-Angebote, u.a. Total War: Warhammer für 12,50 Euro oder Total War Shogun 2 Collection für 9,99 Euro - 4Players.de

Sega hat auf der gamescom jüngst mit Humankind das neue Strategiespiel der Amplitude-Studios angekündigt. Und unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet feiert dies mit satten Rabatten auf viele Strategie-Titel aus Segas Total-War-Serie. Noch bis einschießlich zum 27.08. könnt ihr z.B. Total War Warhammer für 12,50 Euro oder die Emperor Edition von Total War Rome 2 für 11,00 Euro in eure Spielebibliothek überführen. Die komplette Liste könnt ihr hier einsehen, nachfolgend findet ihr eine Auswahl.
Total War: Three Kingdoms - 44,99 Euro (-25%)
Total War: Warhammer - 12,50 Euro (-79%)
Total War: Warhammer 2 - 23,99 Euro (-60%)
Total War: Rome 2 Emperor Edition - 11,00 Euro (-80%)
Total War: Attila - 8,99 Euro (--78%)
Total War: Shogun 2 Collection - 9,99 Euro (-78%)
Total War: Medieval 2 Definitive Edition - 5,75 Euro (-77%)
Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition - 5,75 Euro (-7/%)
von 4P|Team,