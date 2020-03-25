 

Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Neue Angebote, u.a. Assassin's Creed Odyssey für 17,99 Euro, Resident Evil 2 für 19,99 Euro oder The Outer Worlds für 41,99 Euro

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Gamesplanet
Entwickler: Gamesplanet
Publisher: Gamesplanet
Release:
01.01.2010
Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dead Rising 4 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition [PC] - 24,79 (Gamesplanet)
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [PC] - 17,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition [PC] - 17,40¤ (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Anzeige: Neue Angebote bei Gamesplanet, u.a. Assassin's Creed Odyssey für 17,99 Euro, Resident Evil 2 für 19,99 Euro oder The Outer Worlds für 41,99 Euro

Gamesplanet () von Gamesplanet
Gamesplanet () von Gamesplanet - Bildquelle: Gamesplanet
Wer auf der Suche nach neuen Spielen ist, um sich in der gegenwärtigen Situation "da draußen" die Zeit zu Hause angenehmer zu gestalten, könnte bei den frischen Angeboten unseres Kooperationspartners Gamesplanet fündig werden. Es gibt hochprozentige Rabatte auf Titel von u.a. Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Capcom und 2K Games, darunter z.B. The Outer Worlds für 41,99 Euro (-30%) oder Resident Evil 7 für 11,99 Euro (-60%). Nachfolgend haben wir einige Angebots-Highlights sowie Links zu den Übersichten aufbereitet - viel Spaß beim Stöbern.

Ubisoft-Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 30.03.2020), z.B.:
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 17,99 Euro (-70%)
Assassin's Creed Origins - 13,99 Euro (-77%)
Far Cry 5 - 13,99 EUro (-77%)
Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition - 19,99 Euro (-64%)
For Honor - 8,99 EUro (-70%)
Ghost Recon Wildlands - 17,99 Euro (-64%)
Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - 9,50 Euro (-68%)
Might & Magic Heroes 7 Full Pack - 11,00 Euro (-76%)

2K/Private Division Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 30.03.2020), z.B.:
BioShock Infinite - 7,50 Euro (-75%)
Borderlands 3 - 27,99 Euro (-53%)
Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe Edition - 18,99 Euro (-76%)
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - 15,99 Euro (-75%)
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - 18,99 Euro (-53%)
Borderlands 2 Game of the Year Edition - 8,80 Euro (-78%)
Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced Edition - 18,99 Euro (-37%)
The Outer Worlds - 41,99 Euro (-30%)

Wochenangebote (gültig bis einschließlich 29.03.2020), z.B.:
Resident Evil 7 - 11,99 Euro (-60%)
Resident Evil 2  19,99 Euro (-60%)
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - 5,55 Euro (-80%)
Soulcalibur 6 Deluxe Edition - 23,49 Euro (-74%)
Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition - 19,99 EUro (-78%)
Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - 38,99 Euro (-57%)

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am