Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Neue Angebote, u.a. Assassin's Creed Odyssey für 17,99 Euro, Resident Evil 2 für 19,99 Euro oder The Outer Worlds für 41,99 Euro

Ubisoft-Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 30.03.2020), z.B.:
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 17,99 Euro (-70%)
Assassin's Creed Origins - 13,99 Euro (-77%)
Far Cry 5 - 13,99 EUro (-77%)
Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition - 19,99 Euro (-64%)
For Honor - 8,99 EUro (-70%)
Ghost Recon Wildlands - 17,99 Euro (-64%)
Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - 9,50 Euro (-68%)
Might & Magic Heroes 7 Full Pack - 11,00 Euro (-76%)
2K/Private Division Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 30.03.2020), z.B.:
BioShock Infinite - 7,50 Euro (-75%)
Borderlands 3 - 27,99 Euro (-53%)
Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe Edition - 18,99 Euro (-76%)
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - 15,99 Euro (-75%)
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - 18,99 Euro (-53%)
Borderlands 2 Game of the Year Edition - 8,80 Euro (-78%)
Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced Edition - 18,99 Euro (-37%)
The Outer Worlds - 41,99 Euro (-30%)
Wochenangebote (gültig bis einschließlich 29.03.2020), z.B.:
Resident Evil 7 - 11,99 Euro (-60%)
Resident Evil 2 19,99 Euro (-60%)
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - 5,55 Euro (-80%)
Soulcalibur 6 Deluxe Edition - 23,49 Euro (-74%)
Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition - 19,99 EUro (-78%)
Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - 38,99 Euro (-57%)
