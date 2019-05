Sony: Partnerschaft mit Microsoft überraschte die PlayStation-Mitarbeiter; Cloud-Gaming als Zukunftsmusik - 4Players.de

The company?s other online game service and main cash cow, PlayStation Network, enables multiplayer matches of games running on PlayStation 4 consoles. For now that is still hosted by the other giant of cloud computing: Amazon Web Services. Sony and Amazon held talks last year for a deeper collaboration on cloud gaming, but couldn?t agree on commercial terms, according to a person familiar with the matter. That led to Sony?s discussions with Microsoft, the person said. Amazon is currently developing its own cloud gaming service, the Information reported last year.