 

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers: Update 5.55 und Beta-Ende der PS5-Version noch im Mai

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers - Update 5.55 und Beta-Ende der PS5-Version noch im Mai

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers (Rollenspiel) von Square Enix
Der offene Betatest der PlayStation-5-Version von Final Fantasy 14 wird am 25. Mai 2021 zusammen mit der Veröffentlichung von Patch 5.55 abgeschlossen. Die PS5-Umsetzung bietet 4K-Auflösung, höhere Bildwiederholraten, schnellere Ladezeiten, 3D-Audio und DualSense-Unterstützung.

Das Update 5.55 verspricht außerdem den zweiten Teil des Hauptszenarios "Death Unto Dawn", Updates für die Questreihe "Save the Queen" und Epilog-Quests zu "YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse".

Update-Plan:
  • 25. Mai: Patch 5.55
  • Juli: Kampagne "Make it Rain"
  • Juni bis Juli: Patch 5.57
  • Juli bis August: Patch 5.58
  • August: "Moonfire Faire" / "The Rising"
  • September: Final Fantasy 15 Collaboration Returns
  • 23. November: Veröffentlichung der Erweiterung Endwalker



