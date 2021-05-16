Final Fantasy 14 Online: Shadowbringers: Update 5.55 und Beta-Ende der PS5-Version noch im Mai

Das Update 5.55 verspricht außerdem den zweiten Teil des Hauptszenarios "Death Unto Dawn", Updates für die Questreihe "Save the Queen" und Epilog-Quests zu "YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse".
Update-Plan:
- 25. Mai: Patch 5.55
- Juli: Kampagne "Make it Rain"
- Juni bis Juli: Patch 5.57
- Juli bis August: Patch 5.58
- August: "Moonfire Faire" / "The Rising"
- September: Final Fantasy 15 Collaboration Returns
- 23. November: Veröffentlichung der Erweiterung Endwalker
Speaking of which...
The official service for the PlayStation®5 version of #FFXIV will also start on Tuesday, May 25! pic.twitter.com/tapInAtRSz
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021
#FFXIV Patch 5.55 - Death Unto Dawn Part 2
ð Releasing Tuesday, May 25 pic.twitter.com/fxegK5srpI
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021
A variety of #FFXIV seasonal and collaboration events are planned in the run up to the release of #Endwalker! pic.twitter.com/sQFh87r6ht
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021
