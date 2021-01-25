Population: One: Season 1 steht bevor; Early-Access-Anmeldungen gestartet

SEASON 1, COMING SOON!
Sign up for early access in the POPULATION: ONE Discord!#pop1 #popone #population1 #populationone pic.twitter.com/2tEiRsKevd
— POPULATION: ONE (@populationonevr) January 21, 2021
Ein animiertes GIF deutet die Einführung von Nahkampfwaffen wie einem Messer oder Wurfmesser an. Darüber hinaus wird noch nichts zum Datum, möglichen Änderungen an der Karte, den Spielregeln oder freischaltbaren kosmetischen Extras verraten. Zuvor verrieten die Entwickler bereits auf Twitter, dass die erste Season ein eigenes Fortschrittssystem bekommen wird, das unabhängig vom Standard-Fortschritt nebenher laufen soll. Population One ist für Oculus Quest und Rift sowie auf SteamVR für alle gängigen PC-Headsets erhältlich - inklusive Crossplay.
Don't worry, the current progression system isn't going anywhere! You'll be able to keep working on it in addition to the progression for Season 1ð. Thanks for playing, and enjoy POPULATION: ONE!
— POPULATION: ONE (@populationonevr) January 21, 2021
Des Weiteren gab es laut offiziellem Subreddit bereits am 21. Januar einen Patch mit allerlei verbesserten Details und Behebungen kleiner Fehler:
"Networking
- Bullets: Fixed issue causing slightly offset bullets (affected shooting at a distance, especially noticeable with the AWP)
- Prediction: General improvements to hit detection
- Movement: Fixed issues where players could severely rubber band with a poor network connection
Reticle
- 4 color presets are now available from Settings -> Weapon Settings (Red, Yellow, Pink, or Green)
- Changing the reticle color will update the world UI Reticle, Reflex Lens, and Tunnel Sights
General
- Squads: Assorted fixes for repeat matchmaking failure while in a squad
- Friend Codes: Removed 0 and 1 from friend codes to avoid confusion
- Friends: Fixed edge case where removing a friend might remove the wrong friend
- Loadout: Corrected icon for NYE Millie
Known Issues
- Desktop VR: Climbing jitter can happen in some cases. Actively working on a fix for this.
- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data."
Letztes aktuelles Video: LaunchTrailer