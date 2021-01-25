 

Population: One: Season 1 steht bevor; Early-Access-Anmeldungen gestartet

Population: One
Entwickler:
Publisher: Big Box VR
Release:
22.10.2020
22.10.2020
22.10.2020
kein Termin
22.10.2020
Test: Population: One
Test: Population: One
Test: Population: One
von ,

Population One: Season 1 steht bevor; Early-Access-Anmeldungen gestartet

Population: One (Shooter) von Big Box VR
Population: One (Shooter) von Big Box VR - Bildquelle: Big Box VR
Big Box VR hat mit einem kurzen Tweet angekündigt, dass die Season 1 für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Population: One bevorsteht. Auf dem offiziellen Discord-Server gibt es laut Uploadvr.com einen entsprechenden Link zu einem Google-Dokument für die Anmeldung im Early Access.


Ein animiertes GIF deutet die Einführung von Nahkampfwaffen wie einem Messer oder Wurfmesser an. Darüber hinaus wird noch nichts zum Datum, möglichen Änderungen an der Karte, den Spielregeln oder freischaltbaren kosmetischen Extras verraten. Zuvor verrieten die Entwickler bereits auf Twitter, dass die erste Season ein eigenes Fortschrittssystem bekommen wird, das unabhängig vom Standard-Fortschritt nebenher laufen soll. Population One ist für Oculus Quest und Rift sowie auf SteamVR für alle gängigen PC-Headsets erhältlich - inklusive Crossplay.


Des Weiteren gab es laut offiziellem Subreddit bereits am 21. Januar einen Patch mit allerlei verbesserten Details und Behebungen kleiner Fehler:

"Networking

- Bullets: Fixed issue causing slightly offset bullets (affected shooting at a distance, especially noticeable with the AWP)

- Prediction: General improvements to hit detection

- Movement: Fixed issues where players could severely rubber band with a poor network connection

Reticle

- 4 color presets are now available from Settings -> Weapon Settings (Red, Yellow, Pink, or Green)

- Changing the reticle color will update the world UI Reticle, Reflex Lens, and Tunnel Sights

General

- Squads: Assorted fixes for repeat matchmaking failure while in a squad

- Friend Codes: Removed 0 and 1 from friend codes to avoid confusion

- Friends: Fixed edge case where removing a friend might remove the wrong friend

- Loadout: Corrected icon for NYE Millie

Known Issues

- Desktop VR: Climbing jitter can happen in some cases. Actively working on a fix for this.

- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase

- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data."

Letztes aktuelles Video: LaunchTrailer

Quelle: Offizieller Twitter-Auftritt, Uploadvr.com, offizieller Subreddit
