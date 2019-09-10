Apple Arcade: Spiele-Abo-Dienst für iOS und Mac startet am 19. September - 4Players.de

Wuschel666 schrieb am 10.09.2019 um 23:01 Uhr

Geht für mich absolut in die richtige Richtung. Ich finde auch Netflix besser als Filme einzeln kaufen, sie es Digital oder auf Scheibe.

Ich gebe mit Sicherheit mehr als 10? im Monat für Spiele aus und das obwohl mein Backlog noch lang ist und ich nicht mal mehr so viel Spiele. Ein Abomodell wie bei Netflix, sagen wir 10? im Monat und ich hab Zugriff auf einen Haufen guter Spiele, klingt gut für mich.

Ich kann ja weiterhin Spiele die nicht in dem Abo drin sind kaufen wenn ich sie unbedingt spielen will, auch im Sale für 10-20?. Natürlich hat Netflix nicht alle Filme, aber Netflix hat genug Filme und Serien um mehr Zeit zu füllen als ich bereit bin für's vor der Glotze sitzen aufzuwenden. Gibt es den Film nicht auf Netflix schau ich ihn halt nicht oder wenn ich ihn unbedingt sehen will, gibt es ja immer noch den klassischen weg.

Bin gespannt wo das hinführt. Bin Appleuser, zock auch gelegentlich mal was auf dem iPad, so ein Point & Click oder ein Rätselspiel, aber aktuell bin ich bei der Spieleauswahl noch nicht bereit die 5? zu zahlen. Wenn man wirkich ne Apple Familie hat sind 5? mit Family Sharing ja echt günstig.