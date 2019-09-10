Apple Arcade: Spiele-Abo-Dienst für iOS und Mac startet am 19. September - 4Players.de

Das Abo wird 4,99 Euro pro Monat kosten (zur Website). Der erste Monat soll kostenlos sein. Nach Ablauf der Probezeit wird das Abonnement automatisch verlängert, bis es gekündigt wird. Das Abo kann mit bis zu fünf Familienmitgliedern geteilt werden. Weder Werbung noch zusätzliche Käufe sind vorgesehen. Man wird (laut Apple) entscheiden können, ob man seine persönlichen Daten teilen möchte oder nicht.
Abonnenten erhalten "unbegrenzten Zugriff" auf über 100 Spiele im Laufe des Herbsts. Ein Offline-Modus ist möglich. Bildschirmzeit und Kindersicherung werden unterstützt. Später wird man Spiele auf einem Gerät starten und auf einem anderen Gerät weiterspielen können.
Folgende Spiele werden zur Verfügung stehen:
- "Where Cards Fall (Snowman | The Game Band): Dieses faszinierende Rätselspiel erzählt vom Erwachsenwerden. Unser Held kämpft sich durch das emotionale Auf und Ab der Schulzeit, findet seinen Weg und überwindet viele Hindernisse.
- The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive | Giant Squid): In diesem mythischen Abenteuer erkunden eine Jägerin und ein Adler eine große bewaldete Insel, um einen Fluch zu brechen, der die Welt beherrscht. Eine filmreife Mischung aus Action und Story, inmitten einer faszinierenden traumähnlichen Landschaft.
- LEGO Brawls (LEGO | RED Games): Vorsicht, fliegende Steine - in diesem Multiplayer-Fighting-Game aus dem LEGO Universum erschaffen die Spieler ihre eigenen Charaktere, bauen und steuern zusammen mit ihren Teamkollegen Maschinen und kämpfen um den Sieg.
- Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment): Berühre. Nicht. Den Boden. Denn der ist aus Lava. Lauf, spring, klettere und surfe - allein oder mit Freunden - in einem nostalgischen Spiel, das dich zurück in deine Kindheit versetzt.
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (Cornfox & Bros.): 1000 Jahre vor dem ursprünglichen Oceanhorn spielt diese komplett neue Welt der Ritter und der Dungeons voller Schätze. Beeindruckende Grafik und neue taktische Fähigkeiten machen dieses Game spannend für alle Spieler."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Apple Keynote September 2019 Flash
Weitere Spiele:
- "Beyond a Steel Sky (Revolution Software): Willkommen in der dystopischen Welt von Union City. Diese lange erwartete Fortsetzung fordert dich mit aufregenden Rätseln und interessanten Charakteren heraus, während du versuchst, das KI System der Stadt zu hacken.
- Ballistic Baseball from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe explodes as Sega launches the beloved ChuChus into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.
- In Exit the Gungeon from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.
- Overland from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travelers and scavenge for supplies to survive.
- Pac-Man Party Royale from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.
- In Projection: First Light from Blowfish, players follow the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment, helped by legendary heroes from ancient cultures along the way.
- In Rayman Mini from Ubisoft, Rayman has been reduced to the size of an ant! Players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible or try over and over again to achieve the perfect score.
- In Shantae and the Seven Sirens from WayForward, players explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie’s most thrilling adventure yet.
- Skate City from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.
- In Sneaky Sasquatch from RAC7, players live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like sneaking around in disguise, raiding coolers and picnic baskets, playing golf and more.
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light", is an original Cartoon Network game, co-written by Rebecca Sugar, where players pick their favorite characters, choose which Gems are in their party, unlock awesome new abilities and equip alternate costumes in the ultimate mobile role-playing game (RPG).
- Super Impossible Road from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops.
- The Bradwell Conspiracy from Bossa, is a beautifully stylized conspiracy adventure thriller with a humorous twist.
- In The Enchanted World from Noodlecake, players help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.
- Various Daylife from Square Enix, is a brand-new RPG from the creators of 'Bravely Default' and 'Octopath Traveler'. In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia."