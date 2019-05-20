Stand Out: VR Battle Royale: Startschuss für den Online-Shooter auf Steam - 4Players.de

 

Stand Out: VR Battle Royale
Sonstige
Entwickler:
Publisher: raptor lab
Release:
17.05.2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

von ,

Stand Out: VR Battle Royale - Startschuss für den Online-Shooter auf Steam

Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (Shooter) von raptor lab
Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (Shooter) von raptor lab - Bildquelle: raptor lab
Am 17. Mai 2019 hat Stand Out: VR Battle Royale von raptor lab den Early Access auf Steam verlassen. Bis zum 24. Mai wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 30 Prozent auf den Online-Shooter für HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Windows Mixed Reality gewährt (16,09 Euro statt 22,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "größenteils positiv" (aktuell sind 75 Prozent der über 800 Reviews positiv - in den letzten 30 Tagen waren es allerdings nur 61 Prozent).

Die Battle-Royale-Action bietet drei Karten, ein breites Spektrum an Nah- und Fernkampfwaffen, Bau- und Nahrungsoptionen, Parkour-Elemente sowie fahr- und flugtaugliche Fortbewegungsmittel. Hier eine Kostprobe:

Quelle: raptor lab / Steam

