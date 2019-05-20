Stand Out: VR Battle Royale: Startschuss für den Online-Shooter auf Steam - 4Players.de

Am 17. Mai 2019 hat Stand Out: VR Battle Royale
von raptor lab den Early Access auf Steam
verlassen. Bis zum 24. Mai wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 30 Prozent auf den Online-Shooter für HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Windows Mixed Reality gewährt (16,09 Euro statt 22,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "größenteils positiv" (aktuell sind 75 Prozent der über 800 Reviews positiv - in den letzten 30 Tagen waren es allerdings nur 61 Prozent).
Die Battle-Royale-Action bietet drei Karten, ein breites Spektrum an Nah- und Fernkampfwaffen, Bau- und Nahrungsoptionen, Parkour-Elemente sowie fahr- und flugtaugliche Fortbewegungsmittel. Hier eine Kostprobe:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (PC)
Screenshot - Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (PC)
Screenshot - Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (PC)
Screenshot - Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (PC)
Screenshot - Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (PC)
Screenshot - Stand Out: VR Battle Royale (PC)