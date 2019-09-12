Battlewake: Erstaunlich schnelle Segelschiff-Action mit qualmenden Kanonen in VR veröffentlicht - 4Players.de









Neben Kanonen und Geschütz kommen auch gigantische Spezialattacken wie eine Windhose oder ein Kraken zum Einsatz. Entwickelt wurde das Spiel von Survios ( Bei unseren ersten Ausflügen übers Meer von Battlewake haben wir festgestellt, dass sich das Segelschiffe hier erstaunlich schnell und wendig manövrieren lassen. Trotz der aufwändigen Kulisse konzentrieren sich die gestern veröffentlichten Seeschlachten für HTC Vive und Oculus Rift nämlich nicht auf Realismus, sondern auf wilde Action im Multiplayer und einigen Einzelspielermissionen.Neben Kanonen und Geschütz kommen auch gigantische Spezialattacken wie eine Windhose oder ein Kraken zum Einsatz. Entwickelt wurde das Spiel von Survios ( Raw Data Creed: Rise to Glory ). Die Steam-Beschreibung erläutert:

Seize the wheel of destiny as four mythical Pirate Lords—charismatic Diego the Dreaded, fanatical Rev the Relentless, chaotic Calavera the Undying, and regal Zhang the Magnificent—locked in a constant struggle for dominion over Battlewake’s ever-churning waters.





Solo, Co-op & PVP Gameplay



Channel the Pirate Lords’ ancient powers for exhilarating chaos in the heat of battle. Turn the tide in your favor with massive ultimates: unleash mighty tsunamis, send enemies’ ships flying in maelstroms, destroy hulls with bone spikes, and literally release the Kraken.





Upgrade your ship & skills



Navigate the epic 20-chapter story of the Pirate Lords’ quest to discover an ancient seat of power in solo/co-op Campaign Mode, fight together to complete objectives in 1-4 player dynamic Warfare Mode, or fully embrace the pirate’s life in a free-for-all Plunder PvP deathmatch for 2-10 players.From your Captain’s Quarters, spend gold earned from matches to boost your ship’s stats and level up your Pirate Lord abilities. Upgrade your arsenal with 13 different real and fantastical ship-based weapons, including flak cannons, ballistae, axe-throwers, chain cannons, mortars, and more.Experience the thrills of high-stakes naval combat without triggering nausea, even as your ship pitches, yaws, turns, rams, plunges, and—if you’re not wily enough—sinks."