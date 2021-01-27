Running With Scissors wird im Laufe des heutigen Tages das Wednesday-Update (Mittwoch) für die Early-Access-Version von Postal 4: No Regerts auf PC (GOG.com und Steam) veröffentlichen. Das Update umfasst neue Missionen, weitere Gebiete, mehr Charakter-Anpassungsmöglichkeiten inkl. Trenchcoat (Postal 2) und natürlich viel Blödsinn. Diesmal startet man u.a. einen Kreuzzug für Bidets in jedem Haus und begegnet einer Sekte, die Toilettenpapier verehrt.
Running With Scissors: "As the latest protagonist in Postal 4's increasingly wacky sandbox, Mayor Mike J. sends The Postal Dude to the grand opening of Kunny Island Amusement Park. Krotchy, the phallic mascot of Postal, has a new yonic partner in Kunny. Performing at Kunny Island is former real life porn star/DJ Carter Cruise, lending her likeness and voice to her in-game character. Hit up the newly opened Lil's Fashion Funwear for character customization, including the Drag outfit and Classic Trenchcoat outfit from Postal 2. Arm The Postal Dude with the Mop, a new melee weapon capable of deflecting bullets and cleaning spills. Experience a host of new additions to Postal 4 including first-person splatter on the Dude and a dynamic fluid system so blood, piss and puke can flow downhill. Explore the new Affluent/Industrial District, home to lavish mansions, luxurious lawns, and the best shopping on this side of the border."
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Postal 4: No Regerts - Wednesday-Update: Neue Missionen und mehr Blödsinn
