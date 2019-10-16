League of Legends: Wild Rift: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena für mobile Geräte und Konsolen angekündigt - 4Players.de

Mit League of Legends: Wild Rift
hat Riot Games eine MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) für mobile Geräte mit Android sowie iOS und nicht näher benannte Konsolen angekündigt. Das Spielprinzip von Wild Rift basiert grundlegend auf der PC-Version von League of Legends, wurde aber für die neuen Plattformen angepasst. Die Champions werden via Twin-Stick-Steuerung gelenkt und die Karte (Kluft) ist für 15 bis 18 Minuten lange Partien angepasst worden (5-gegen-5-Partien).
Die Entwickler stellten klar, dass Wild Rift keine simple Umsetzung sein soll, sondern ein von Grund auf neu entwickeltes Spiel. Wild Rift wird mit ungefähr 40 Champions veröffentlicht. Cross-Play zwischen League of Legends und League of Legends: Wild Rift ist sehr unwahrschinlich.
Riot Games möchte Ende des Jahres mit der Veröffentlichung von Alphas und Betas beginnen, zunächst in China. Die Mobile-Version soll bis Ende 2020 weltweit online sein. Die Voranmeldung ist aber bereits im Google Play Store möglich. Konsolen folgen einige Zeit danach.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)
Screenshot - League of Legends: Wild Rift (Android)