There Is No Light: Finsteres Dämonen-Gemetzel angekündigt

Ein Termin ist noch nicht bekannt ("coming soon"), wohl aber die Vorgeschichte: Die Bevölkerung des Planeten wurde von einer globalen Katastrophe ausgelöscht. Nur ein Mann stellt sich in der unterirdischen Stadt den blutrünstigen dämonischen Mächten in den Weg: Er allein kann der Welt wieder Ordnung bringen - oder sie laut Steam-Beschreibung auch zerstören, falls er einen schlechten Tag hat.
"A CITY, UNDERGROUND
- Set out on a perilous journey through an arresting blend of a post-apocalyptic setting and religious themes.
FUELED BY FURY
- Slay your enemies with unique abilities, powered by your Rage.
TRANSFORM THE WORLD
- Ever-shifting locations, that react and change according to your deeds - along with your character.
FREEDOM TO EXPLORE
- Engage the world your way - the non-linear structure of the game allows the player to navigate the world freely."