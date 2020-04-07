 

There Is No Light: Finsteres Dämonen-Gemetzel angekündigt

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
There Is No Light
Entwickler: Zelart
Release:
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 12,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Code Vein [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 27,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

There Is No Light: Finsteres Dämonen-Gemetzel angekündigt

There Is No Light () von HypeTrain Digital
There Is No Light () von HypeTrain Digital - Bildquelle: HypeTrain Digital
Hier ist der Name Programm: Im Action-Rollenspiel There Is No Light von Entwickler Zelart und Publisher HypeTrain Digital kämpft man sich durch eine überaus düstere Welt - wie sich bereits auf ersten Screenshots nachprüfen lässt:

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)



Ein Termin ist noch nicht bekannt ("coming soon"), wohl aber die Vorgeschichte: Die Bevölkerung des Planeten wurde von einer globalen Katastrophe ausgelöscht. Nur ein Mann stellt sich in der unterirdischen Stadt den blutrünstigen dämonischen Mächten in den Weg: Er allein kann der Welt wieder Ordnung bringen - oder sie laut Steam-Beschreibung auch zerstören, falls er einen schlechten Tag hat.


"A CITY, UNDERGROUND
- Set out on a perilous journey through an arresting blend of a post-apocalyptic setting and religious themes.

FUELED BY FURY
- Slay your enemies with unique abilities, powered by your Rage.

TRANSFORM THE WORLD
- Ever-shifting locations, that react and change according to your deeds - along with your character.

FREEDOM TO EXPLORE
- Engage the world your way - the non-linear structure of the game allows the player to navigate the world freely."


Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am