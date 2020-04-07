There Is No Light: Finsteres Dämonen-Gemetzel angekündigt

Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC) Screenshot - There Is No Light (PC)





Ein Termin ist noch nicht bekannt ("coming soon"), wohl aber die Vorgeschichte: Die Bevölkerung des Planeten wurde von einer globalen Katastrophe ausgelöscht. Nur ein Mann stellt sich in der unterirdischen Stadt den blutrünstigen dämonischen Mächten in den Weg: Er allein kann der Welt wieder Ordnung bringen - oder sie laut Steam-Beschreibung auch zerstören, falls er einen schlechten Tag hat.



"A CITY, UNDERGROUND

- Set out on a perilous journey through an arresting blend of a post-apocalyptic setting and religious themes.



FUELED BY FURY

- Slay your enemies with unique abilities, powered by your Rage.



TRANSFORM THE WORLD

- Ever-shifting locations, that react and change according to your deeds - along with your character.



FREEDOM TO EXPLORE

- Engage the world your way - the non-linear structure of the game allows the player to navigate the world freely."