Contractors VR: Mehrspieler-Shooter mit Koop-Missionen auch für Oculus Quest erhältlich

Auch in der mobilen Fassung für Quest und Quest 2 werden laut offiziellem Store intensive Schusswechsel, Koop-Missionen sowie eine anpassbare Ausrüstung geboten:
"Features include:
1. Casual and competitive game modes.
2. Intense offline and online co-op missions.
3. Over 30 different weapons to choose from.
4. Customizable loadout system.
5. Cross-play across Quest and Rift platforms.
6. Target practice hub area."
Die Steam-Fassung für Index, Vive, Rift und WMR ist übrigens noch einige Stündchen lang zum halben Preis (also für schlanke 8,39 Euro) zu haben. Dort wurden im Dezember vor allem neue Inhalte wie die Koop-Missionen für vier Spieler beworben.
"Version 0.80.0 features include:
1. Introducing Co-op (4 players co-op) and offline missions! You can experience a total of 8 missions with 4 different objectives available at launch!
2. Brand new character models.
3. New map: HQ will be available as both Hub area and multiplayer map.
4. Brand new soundtracks to pump-up the atmosphere.
5. Brand new UI design.
6. New weapons: Desert Eagle and MP5.
7. Enhanced player hand animation and player IK.
8. Enhanced Visual and Lighting.
9. Enhanced online and offline Bot with more dynamic behaviors."