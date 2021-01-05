 

Contractors VR: Mehrspieler-Shooter mit Koop-Missionen auch für Oculus Quest erhältlich

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Contractors VR
Entwickler:
Publisher: Caveman Studio
Release:
14.12.2018
03.12.2020
14.12.2020
14.12.2018
14.12.2018

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Monster Hunter World [PC] - 17,99
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence [PC] - 15,99
  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition [PC] - 4,99
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition [PC] - 35,99
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition [PC] - 8,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Contractors VR: Mehrspieler-Shooter mit Koop-Missionen auch für Oculus Quest erhältlich

Contractors VR () von Caveman Studio
Contractors VR () von Caveman Studio - Bildquelle: Caveman Studio
Im Trubel des späten Weihnachtsgeschäfts hat im Dezember auch der Militär-Shooter Contractors VR eine Oculus-Quest-Umsetzung bekommen. Die Entwickler haben dem Spiel Crossplay mit den Fassungen für Steam- und Rift-Store verpasst, um für möglichst volle Server im generell eher dünn besiedelten VR-Mehrspieler-Bereich zu sorgen.



Auch in der mobilen Fassung für Quest und Quest 2 werden laut offiziellem Store intensive Schusswechsel, Koop-Missionen sowie eine anpassbare Ausrüstung geboten:

"Features include:
1. Casual and competitive game modes.
2. Intense offline and online co-op missions.
3. Over 30 different weapons to choose from.
4. Customizable loadout system.
5. Cross-play across Quest and Rift platforms.
6. Target practice hub area."

Die Steam-Fassung für Index, Vive, Rift und WMR ist übrigens noch einige Stündchen lang zum halben Preis (also für schlanke 8,39 Euro) zu haben. Dort wurden im Dezember vor allem neue Inhalte wie die Koop-Missionen für vier Spieler beworben.

"Version 0.80.0 features include:
1. Introducing Co-op (4 players co-op) and offline missions! You can experience a total of 8 missions with 4 different objectives available at launch!

2. Brand new character models.

3. New map: HQ will be available as both Hub area and multiplayer map.

4. Brand new soundtracks to pump-up the atmosphere.

5. Brand new UI design.

6. New weapons: Desert Eagle and MP5.

7. Enhanced player hand animation and player IK.

8. Enhanced Visual and Lighting.

9. Enhanced online and offline Bot with more dynamic behaviors."




Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - Contractors (HTCVive, OculusRift, ValveIndex, VirtualReality)
Quelle: Oculus.com, Steam
Anzeige: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 45,58 ● RTX Grafikkarten bei Alternate lieferbar (3060 Ti, 3070, 3090) ● Nintendo Switch Neon-Rot/Neon-Blau (neue Edition) 322,00 ● Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung 49,30 ● Paper Mario - The Origami King (Switch) 49,99 ● The Outer Worlds (PS4) 24,24 ● Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) 29,99

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am