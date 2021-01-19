HighFleet: Feurig-taktische Materialschlacht von MicroProse und Konstantin Koshutin angekündigt

Der 2019 wiederbelebte Hersteller MicroProse Software beweist erneut seine Vorliebe für Genre-Mischungen: Die frisch angekündigte Materialschlacht HighFleet für den PC verbindet Strategie mit Action, physikbasiertem Kampf, Erkundung, Management sowie diplomatischen Verhandlungen. All das mit feurigen, retrofuturistisch angehauchten Flugmaschinen in einer dunkel verrauchten Welt, die man nach derzeitiger Planung ab dem zweiten Quartal 2021 auf Steam durchqueren kann.
Im Titel von Konstantin Koshutin wird der Spieler zu einem Commander der Sayadi Task Force, der das aufbegehrende Kingdom of Gerat mit Waffengewalt in seine Schranken weisen muss - und zwar um jeden Preis, so die Steam-Beschreibung. Für einen Erfolg sei vorsichtige Erkundung, cleveres Ressourcen-Management, behutsame Diplomatie sowie der Aufbau einer herrschaftswürdigen Flotte nötig.
"Killer combat
At the heart of HighFleet is a unique form of combat in which giant ships bristling with weaponry duel above the desert. This is no mindless button mashing, however. Far from it. Battles are won by skilfully moving into positions that allow you to exploit your enemies' weak spots.
Serious strategy
Mastering HighFleet requires much more than winning battles. You must explore the mysterious lands of Gerat. You must manage your ships, men, fuel and other resources. You must engage in diplomacy with the various factions. And then there’s the prophecy to be unravelled…
Freedom to fly
Thanks to HighFleet’s in-game ship editor, you can build the perfect fleet to suit your style of fighting. The many distinctive ship options and upgrade paths ensure the game will provide plenty of replay value.
One-of-a-kind world
The “dieselpunk” visual aesthetic, immersive music and sounds, and underlying mystery of HighFleet combine to create a truly unique and unforgettable atmosphere. This is a world you won’t want to leave until you’ve uncovered every secret and followed your destiny to the very end."
