Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol: Die beiden 16-Bit-Klassiker kehren zurück

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)

Screenshot - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (PC, PS4, Switch, One)