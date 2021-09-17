SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake: Ein neues Abenteuer mit SpongeBob Schwammkopf

Der Erfolg von SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
hat THQ Nordic dazu animiert, ein weiteres Spiel rund um SpongeBob Schwammkopf zu produzieren, und zwar SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. Das Spiel entsteht bei den Purple Lamp Studios (Rehydrated).
"In den unendlichen Weiten des Kosmos ist alles möglich ... es mag sogar eine Realität geben, wo Mayonnaise kein Instrument ist! Als die mysteriöse Wahrsagerin Kassandra SpongeBob und Patrick Wünsche gewährt, öffnen die beiden Freunde versehentlich Portale zur geheimnisvollen Wunschwelt. Es ist alles F.U.N., bis ihre Freunde in den Portalen verschwinden"
, erklärt der Publisher im Zuge der Ankündigung.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake umfasst sieben unterschiedliche Welten und mehr als 30 "kosmische Skins", um das Universum zu retten. Es befindet sich aktuell in Entwicklung für PC und Konsolen (PlayStation, Switch und Xbox). Ein Releasetermin wurde nicht erwähnt.
Screenshot - SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PC, PS4, PlayStation5, One, XboxSeriesX)
