 

Nvidia: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 456.38 für RTX 3080 & 3090 veröffentlicht; u.a. mit Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Nvidia
Nvidia hat einen neuen Game-Ready-Treiber veröffentlicht (456.38) - passend zum Verkaufsstart der GeForce RTX 3080 (zum Test) und der RTX 3090 (24. September). Der aktualisierte Treiber kann bei Nvidia, Geforce.com oder via GeForce Experience runtergeladen werden.

Der Treiber sorgt für RTX-Unterstützung und DLSS in Fortnite und wurde außerdem für Halo 3: ODST und Mafia: Definitive Edition optimiert. Nvidia Reflex zur Reduktion der Systemlatenz (weniger Lags, schnellere Reaktionszeit) in Fortnite und Valorant ist ebenfalls verfügbar, und zwar rückwirkend bis GPUs der GTX-900-Reihe. Auch die Nvidia Broadcast App für Besitzer einer RTX-Grafikkarte ist verfügbar (Livestreaming-Features: automatische Störgeräusch-Entfernung, Hintergrundeffekte und ein virtueller Kameramann).

Weitere Features:
  • "GeForce Experience offers new in-game performance monitoring metrics for GPUs dating back to the GeForce GTX 600 Series
  • GeForce Experience now also offers a new automatic performance tuning feature for GeForce RTX 30 and GeForce RTX 20 Series desktop GPUs, instantly improving frame rates
  • GeForce Experience's much-loved ShadowPlay gameplay recording tech now supports HDR capture on GPUs dating back to the GeForce GTX 900 Series. And on the GeForce RTX 3090, users can capture at 8K 30 FPS with HDR enabled
  • 5 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors are now supported on GeForce GTX 10 Series, GeForce GTX 16 Series and GeForce RTX GPUs
  • The Nvidia Broadcast App enables all GeForce RTX users to turn any room into a home studio with new AI-powered voice and video features like noise removal and virtual background
  • AV1 hardware-based codec decoding enables GeForce RTX 30 Series users to enjoy videos and streams that use up to 50% less bandwidth
  • 13 new GeForce Experience Optimal Playable Setting profiles enable one-click game setting optimization in the latest titles, for GPUs all the way back to the GeForce GTX 600 Series"

Käufer eines GeForce-RTX-30er-Grafikprozessors erhalten außerdem eine einjährige GeForce-NOW-Mitgliedschaft und Watch Dogs: Legion als Bundle-Bonus.

Quelle: Nvidia

