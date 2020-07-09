 

Spielkultur: Limited Run Games bringt physische Versionen von mehr als 30 Spielen

Spielkultur
Sonstiges
Nachrichten

Limited Run Games bringt physische Versionen von mehr als 30 Spielen

Spielkultur (Sonstiges) von 4Players
Spielkultur (Sonstiges) von 4Players - Bildquelle: 4Players
Während der Digitalvertrieb in der Videospielindustrie weiter auf dem Vormarsch ist, hat man sich bei Limited Run Games jetzt für den umgekehrten Weg entschieden und beschlossen, mehr als 30 Spiele in Form von physischen Editionen auf den Markt zu bringen. Dazu zählen u.a. ein Monkey Island Anthology Box Set, To the Moon, Towerfall Ascension, Space Channel 5 VR sowie weitere Titel für PC, PS4 und Switch. Hier die komplette Übersicht, die von dem Blogeintrag der offiziellen Webseite stammt:

  • A Boy and His Blob (PS4) — September 2020
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Switch, PS4) — TBD
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Switch, PS4) — TBD
  • Carrion (Switch) — TBD*
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4) — Q3 2020
  • Demon Turf (Switch) — TBD
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves (PS4) — July 2020
  • Grandia HD Collection (Switch) — August 7, 2020
  • GRIS (Switch) — TBD*
  • Katana Zero (Switch) — November 2020
  • Kunai (Switch) — July 8, 2020*
  • MegaDimension Neptunia VII (Switch) — July 28, 2020*
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Switch, PS4) — August 28, 2020
  • My Friend Pedro (PS4) — TBD*
  • Observer (Switch) — TBD*
  • Papers, Please (Vita) — July 24, 2020
  • PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) — TBD
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Switch, PS4) — July 24, 2020
  • More River City Girls — Details TBD
  • Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Switch, PS4) — TBD
  • Shantae (Switch, GameBoy Color) — September 2020
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge (Switch) — September 2020
  • Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (PSVR) — July 31, 2020
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch, PS4, PC) — July 10, 2020
  • Super Meat Boy Forever (Switch, PS4) — TBD
  • The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Switch) — July 21, 2020*
  • The Mummy Demastered (Switch, PS4) — July 31, 2020
  • The Secret of Monkey Island 30th Anniversary Anthology (PC) — October 2020
  • To The Moon (Switch) — Q4 2020
  • TowerFall Ascension (Switch) — Q3 2020
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Switch) — Q4 2020
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Switch) — TBD*
  • Xtreme Sports (Switch, GameBoy Color) — October 2020
  • Ys Origin (Switch) — July 8, 2020

Bei den mit * gekennzeichneten Spielen handelt es sich um Titel, bei denen Limited Run Games im Auftrag der jeweiligen Publisher den Vertrieb übernimmt. In diesem Fall werden die physikalischen Edition nicht selbst von Limited Run Games gestaltet.

Quelle: Offizielle Webseite

Kommentare

Kirk22 schrieb am
Weiß jemand, ob die PC-Spiele von denen DRM-Frei sind?
inditronic schrieb am
Wieso genau möchten die Müll produzieren den niemand wirklich braucht? (ich meine nicht die Spiele)
schrieb am