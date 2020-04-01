Bethesda Softworks: Keine digitale Pressekonferenz im Juni als E3-Ersatz; QuakeCon 2020 abgesagt

 

In den vergangenen Jahren hatte Bethesda Softworks stets vor der E3 eine eigene Pressekonferenz veranstaltet. In diesem Jahr findet die E3 2020 bekanntlich nicht statt und Bethesda Softworks wird auch keine digitale Version ihrer Pressekonferenz bzw. Showcase-Veranstaltung im Juni 2020 veranstalten. Pete Hines (Senior Vice President of global Marketing and Communications) meinte aber, dass sie in den kommenden Monaten noch viel zu zeigen hätten. Bei Bethesda befindet sich u.a. The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, GhostWire: Tokyo, Deathloop und die Einzelspieler-Erweiterungen für Doom Eternal in Entwicklung.


Auch die QuakeCon 2020 (25. Jubiläum) im August wurde aufgrund der Covid-19-Pandemie komplett abgesagt. Dafür haben die Klassiker Doom und Doom 2 auf allen Plattformen ein neues Update inkl. das 30 Levels umfassende Paket "No End In Sight" erhalten.

Quelle: Bethesda Softworks

