Bethesda Softworks: Keine digitale Pressekonferenz im Juni als E3-Ersatz; QuakeCon 2020 abgesagt

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months.
— Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020
Auch die QuakeCon 2020 (25. Jubiläum) im August wurde aufgrund der Covid-19-Pandemie komplett abgesagt. Dafür haben die Klassiker Doom und Doom 2 auf allen Plattformen ein neues Update inkl. das 30 Levels umfassende Paket "No End In Sight" erhalten.
Für DOOM und DOOM II steht ein neues Update auf allen Plattformen zur Verfügung. Es enthält Audioverbesserungen, diverse Annehmlichkeiten und Leistungsoptimierungen. Das über 30 Level umfassende No End In Sight reiht sich außerdem in unsere Riege kostenloser Add-ons für DOOM ein. pic.twitter.com/U2Pbkd3DxH
— Bethesda Deutschland (@bethesda_de) March 31, 2020