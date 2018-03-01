Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht Februar 2018 - Special

Monatsübersicht (Sonstiges) von 4Players.de
Monats-Übersicht Februar 2018
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spiel des Monats:

Shadow of the Colossus, PS4


Weitere Awards gingen an:

Bayonetta 2, Switch

Videotest/-Fazits:

Age of Empires Definitive Edition, PC


Bayonetta 2, Switch


Crossing Souls, PS4, PC


EA Sports UFC 3, PS4, One


Fe, PC, PS4, Switch, One


Kingdom Come: Deliverance, One, PS4,PC


Lost Sphear, PC, PS4


Moss, PlayStationVR


Secret of Mana, PC, PS4


Shadow of the Colossus, PS4


The Red Strings Club, PC


Video-Vorschau:
Ni No Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs, PS4


Weitere exklusive Videos::

Talk: Wie gehen wir zukünftig mit Mikrotransaktionen um?

Release-Vorschau: März 2018
 
Metal Gear Survive: Einsteiger-Guide

Shadow of the Colossus: Epilog 

Kingdom Come:
Video-Epilog
Einführung ins Spätmittelalter, Teil 1
Einführung ins Spätmittelalter, Teil 2

Defender of the Crown: Video-Klassiker

Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten
Past Cure: Bosskampf
Scribblenauts Showdown: Showdown- und Duell-Modus
Scribblenauts Showdown: Sandbox-Modus
Apex Construct
Metal Gear Survive: Der Einstieg  
Crossing Souls 
Fe
Secret of Mana
Dynasty Warriors 9
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Ni No Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs
Pinstripe
Pawarumi
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
Shadow of the Colossus
Iconoclasts

Brettspiel-Tipps:
Cry Havoc

Jurassic World Pinball, PS4, PS4, Switch, One



Weitere Tests:
Dragon Quest Builders, Switch, 83%
Fe, PS4, One, Switch, PC, 83%
Pinstripe, One, PS4, 83%
Pawarumi, PC, 82%
Apex Construct, PlayStationVR, 81%
Iconoclasts, PS4, PC, 80%
EA Sports UFC 3, PS4, One, 79%
Cold Iron, HTCVive, OculusRift, PlayStationVR, 78%
Moss, PlayStationVR, 78%
Under Night In-Birth - Exe:Late, PS4, 78%
All Walls Must Fall, PC, 75%
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, PS4, 75%
Celeste, PC, 74%
Immortal Redneck, One, PS4, 72%
Wulverblade, PS4, One, PS4, 72%
Wartile, PC, 70%
Civilization 6: Rise and Fall, PC, 70%
Crossing Souls, PC, PS4, 70%
Dynasty Warriors 9, One, PS4, 68%
The Red Strings Club, PC, 68%
Railway Empire, One, PC, 67%
Age of Empires Definitive Edition, PC, 65%
The Station, PC, PS4, One, 65%
Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame, PC, 64%
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, PS4, 63%
Remothered: Tormented Fathers, PC, 62%
Pop-Up Pilgrims, PlayStationVR, 60%
Lost Sphear, PC, PS4, 59%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance, One, PS4, PC, 58%
Secret of Mana, PC, PS4, 57%
Past Cure, One, 20%


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "gut":
Ni No Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs, PS4
Underworld Ascendant, PC

Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Scribblenauts Showdown, PS4, Switch

