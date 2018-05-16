S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Befindet sich bei GSC Game World in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

Auch Sergey Galyonkin (SteamSpy) schaltete sich ein.
Oh, if you’re wondering who cares about STALKER 2. Here are some pictures from STALKER Fest 2009 in Kyiv. The city let them use the main square and thousands of people visited, many in costumes :) https://t.co/DPEDWUXh1n— Sergey Galyonkin (@galyonkin) 16. Mai 2018
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl wurde 2001 angekündigt, erschien aber erst im März 2007. Im Anschluss folgten S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky und S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat.