S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Befindet sich bei GSC Game World in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Military-Shooter
Entwickler: GSC Game World
Publisher: -
Release:
2021

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Nachrichten

von ,

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 befindet sich bei GSC Game World in Entwicklung

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Shooter) von
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Shooter) von - Bildquelle: GSC Game World
Bei GSC Game World befindet sich S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Entwicklung, dies hat Sergiy Grygorovych (Gründer von GSC Game World; S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Rechte-Inhaber) bei Facebook bestätigt. Auch eine Platzhalter-Webseite ist an den Start gegangen. Als Erscheinungstermin wird das Jahr 2021 genannt. Weitere Informationen wurden nicht verraten.

Auch Sergey Galyonkin (SteamSpy) schaltete sich ein.



S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl wurde 2001 angekündigt, erschien aber erst im März 2007. Im Anschluss folgten S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky und S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat.

Quelle: GSC Game World

Kommentare

Eikant schrieb am
Hypetrain! Hätt ich nicht mehr gedacht!!!!
Flojoe schrieb am
Fuck! Yeah?!? Hört sich gut an aber oho 2021....
Naja kann man nochmal alle Teile bis dahin durchspielen. ?
