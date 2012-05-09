Minecraft: Lamas halten Einzug in die Klötzchenwelt - 4Players.de

Minecraft: Lamas halten Einzug in die Klötzchenwelt
Währenddessen starten sie auch ihre Spuck-Attacken auf Angreifer, so dass man mit ihrer Hilfe offenbar gut Gegenstände über große Distanzen transportieren kann. Die zottelig-klotzigen Tiere sind nur ein Teil des letzten Updates 1.11. Des weiteren gibt es fliegende "Illiger"-Gegner, aus denen zusätzlich kleinere Exemplare spawnen, einen Kartenverkäufer für Ozean-Monumente sowie geschlossene "Shulker Boxes", welche Gegenstände auch beim Herunterfallen sicher im Inneren behalten können. Unten findet ihr die Auflistung der Neuerungen und Bugfixes.
"Added cursed enchantments
- Added the Observer block
- Added escape portals in The End
- Added the Shulker Shell and Shulker Box
- Added exploration maps
- Added the Woodland Mansion
- Added Illagers, and the Vex
- Added Llamas
- New command: /locate
- Removed Herobrine
Bugs fixed in 16w39a:
- [Bug MC-58677] – GUI has inconsistent capitalization
- [Bug MC-92139] – Too many tipped arrows in the “Combat” section of the creative inventory
- [Bug MC-106077] – Missing sound files (largeblast1.ogg / largeblast_far1.ogg) because of CamelCase in 1.11.json
- [Bug MC-107154] – Junk potion from fishing is uncraftable potion
- [Bug MC-107165] – Brewing icon displays the incorrect color in Creative inventory tab
- [Bug MC-107166] – Experience bottles produce pink particles.
- [Bug MC-107170] – writeString method of PacketBuffer is not creating correct exception text
- [Bug MC-107284] – disabling shields with axes doesn’t work
- [Bug MC-107320] – Sort order of command autocomplete confusing"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Chinese Mythology Mash-Up Pack