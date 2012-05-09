Minecraft: Lamas halten Einzug in die Klötzchenwelt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Minecraft
Lebenssimulation
Release:
09.05.2012
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
18.11.2011
18.11.2011
18.12.2013
03.09.2014
15.10.2014
kein Termin
17.12.2015
kein Termin
05.09.2014
Test: Minecraft
80

“Faszinierendes Entdecken und Bauen, das auf wichtige Elemente des PC-Originals verzichten muss.”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Minecraft
85

“Auch wenn man auf spielunabhängige Anleitungen angewiesen ist: Die umfangreiche Simulation einer lebendigen Welt macht diesen Baukasten zu einem Paradies für Kreativköpfe!”

Test: Minecraft
85

“Überleben, Nahrungsbeschaffung und der beste Klötzchenbaukasten seit LEGO: Minecraft ist auch auf PS3 ein großes Vergnügen.”

Test: Minecraft
85

“Überleben, Nahrungsbeschaffung und der beste Klötzchenbaukasten seit LEGO: Minecraft ist auch mit der neuen Konsolengeneration ein großes Vergnügen.”

Test: Minecraft
85

“Trotz kleiner grafischer Schwächen ist Minecraft auch auf Vita ein famoser Zeitfresser!”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Minecraft
85

“Überleben, Nahrungsbeschaffung und der beste Klötzchenbaukasten seit LEGO: Minecraft ist auch mit der neuen Konsolengeneration ein großes Vergnügen.”

Leserwertung: 89% [8]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Minecraft
Ab 18.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Blu-rays für je 7,77 Euro  (u.a. Interstellar, Mad Max, Codename UNCLE, American Sniper, San Andreas) ***  Xbox Wireless Controller (kompatibel mit Windows 10 Geräten) -  54,85 Euro  ***  Crucial BX200 480-GB-SSD -  99,00 Euro  ***  Filme-Doppelpacks reduziert -  (u.a. Gremlins 1+2 8,90 Euro, Ace Ventura 1&2 8,90 Euro, Kill the Boss 1+2 8,90 Euro)  ***   4 Blu-rays für 30 EUR -  (u. a. Jurassic World, Die Unfassbaren, Creed, Interstellar, Mad Max Fury Road)  ***

Miete dir jetzt deinen eigenen Minecraft Gameserver von 4Netplayers!
Erbaue deine eigene Welt und erweitere sie zusammen mit Freunden.
Beste Hardware und ein niedriger Ping warten auf dich!

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Minecraft: Lamas halten Einzug in die Klötzchenwelt

Minecraft (Simulation) von Mojang / Microsoft
Minecraft (Simulation) von Mojang / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Mojang / Microsoft
Freunde von Lamas in Spielen sind nicht länger gezwungen, Highscores in Jeff Minters Arcade-Klassiker Llamatron aufzustellen. Mittlerweile hoppeln die spuckwütigen Tiere auch durch die eckige Aufbau-Sim Minecraft. Das mit dem "spuckwütig" dient übrigens nicht nur zum Füllen dieser News mit albernen Füllwörtern: Wie ihre realen Vorbilder feuern auch die kastigen Minecraft-Lamas mit ihrer Spucke, in diesem Fall in Richtung "feindlicher Mobs", wie Rockpapershotgun.com spezifiziert. Demnach leben die Tiere in Bergregionen und können mit Gegenständen oder einem Strickdeckchen-Sattel ausgestattet werden. Sie dackeln dem Spieler auf seinen Reisen hinterher und formen eine Karavane, wenn sich mehr als ein Exemplar in Schlepptau befindet.



Währenddessen starten sie auch ihre Spuck-Attacken auf Angreifer, so dass man mit ihrer Hilfe offenbar gut Gegenstände über große Distanzen transportieren kann. Die zottelig-klotzigen Tiere sind nur ein Teil des letzten Updates 1.11. Des weiteren gibt es fliegende "Illiger"-Gegner, aus denen zusätzlich kleinere Exemplare spawnen, einen Kartenverkäufer für Ozean-Monumente sowie geschlossene "Shulker Boxes", welche Gegenstände auch beim Herunterfallen sicher im Inneren behalten können. Unten findet ihr die Auflistung der Neuerungen und Bugfixes.



"Added cursed enchantments

  • Added the Observer block
  • Added escape portals in The End
  • Added the Shulker Shell and Shulker Box
  • Added exploration maps
  • Added the Woodland Mansion
  • Added Illagers, and the Vex
  • Added Llamas
  • New command: /locate
  • Removed Herobrine


Bugs fixed in 16w39a:

  • [Bug MC-58677] – GUI has inconsistent capitalization
  • [Bug MC-92139] – Too many tipped arrows in the “Combat” section of the creative inventory
  • [Bug MC-106077] – Missing sound files (largeblast1.ogg / largeblast_far1.ogg) because of CamelCase in 1.11.json
  • [Bug MC-107154] – Junk potion from fishing is uncraftable potion
  • [Bug MC-107165] – Brewing icon displays the incorrect color in Creative inventory tab
  • [Bug MC-107166] – Experience bottles produce pink particles.
  • [Bug MC-107170] – writeString method of PacketBuffer is not creating correct exception text
  • [Bug MC-107284] – disabling shields with axes doesn’t work
  • [Bug MC-107320] – Sort order of command autocomplete confusing"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Chinese Mythology Mash-Up Pack


Quelle: Rockpapershotgun.com

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+