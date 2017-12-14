Rocket League Collector's Edition erscheint als Box-Version für Switch

Die Version wird als "Rocket League Collector's Edition" in den Läden stehen, und die gleichen Inhalte wie die Editionen für PS4 und Xbox One umfassen. Enthalten sind Rocket League Vollversion, Supersonic Fury DLC Pack, Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack, Chaos Run DLC Pack, Aftershock DLC Car, Marauder DLC Car, Esper DLC Car, Masamune DLC Car, von The Flash (DC) inspirierte Anpassungsgegenstände und Limited Art Print von Jay Zhang (by Psyonix Concept Artist). Die Edition wird 39,99 Euro kosten. Der höhere Preis (ca. zehn Euro) ist laut Psyonix auf die aufwändigere Produktion der Switch-Speicherkarten (Cartridges) zurückzuführen.
Außerdem ist der Patch 1.40 veröffentlicht worden.
General
- [Nintendo Switch] Reduced the default Controller Deadzone to 0.15 from 0.3 to better utilize Joy-Con analog sticks
- Reduced volume of the Batmobile Goal Explosion
Performance
- [Nintendo Switch] Adjusted world detail to improve average resolution in Handheld Mode
- Optimized the following maps for Nintendo Switch and PC: Utopia Stadium (all variants), Farmstead
- Maps are optimized on PC when using 'Performance' World Detail setting
- Improved the field texture visuals for the following maps on Nintendo Switch and PC: Champion's Field, Wasteland
- Visual improvements on PC apply when High Quality Shaders are turned off
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed Player Avatars sometimes displaying on the wrong user after someone quit or joined the lobby
- Fixed missing blowoff valve audio for Octane ZSR Engine
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed a rare crash that could occur in the post-match Scoreboard in Rumble
- Grass is now visible on the Main Menu when using 'Performance' World Detail settings
- Ground Textures now appear on Farmstead when using 'Performance' World Detail
- [Steam] Fixed an issue with Older Urban Central replays crashing the game
- Quick chat audio no longer sounds when a player joins or leaves a server
- Goal Explosion audio no longer loops after previewing a Goal Explosion in the Crate Preview menu
Letztes aktuelles Video: Switch-Launch-Trailer