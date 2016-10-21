ARK: Survival Evolved: Patch 248 bringt prozedural generierte Karten und drei Dinosaurier - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
ARK: Survival Evolved - Patch 248 bringt prozedural generierte Karten und drei Dinosaurier
Für ARK: Survival Evolved (Early Access) ist der ca. 2,5 GB große Patch 248 veröffentlicht worden, mit dem prozedural generierte Karten und drei weitere Dinosaurier hinzugefügt werden. Mithilfe der prozeduralen Generierung können die Spieler fortan eigene ARKs bzw. Karten erstellen und dabei diverse Einstellungen wie die Höhe der Berge, die Anzahl der Seen oder Flüsse etc. vornehmen. Das Kreaturen-Aufgebot wird mit Kaprosuchus Paludentium, Diplodocus Insulaprincep und Chalicotherium Obsideoquus erweitert.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Patch 248 Procedurally Generated Maps Kaprosuchus Diplocaulus Chalicotherium and more
The full ARK: Survival Evolved Update v248 features a broad spectrum of additions, including:
Kaprosuchus Paludentium: A smaller relative of the Sarcosuchus, 'Kapro' is a water-based carnivore primarily found among swamps and capable of high speed running on land or in water. Kapro is a solitary hunter that picks off small -to-medium creatures, especially those isolated from their packs. Survivors are generally split about the usefulness of this dino. Some love its versatile speed, while others do not like its physical frailty and and do not think its high speed and damaging attacks make up for this shortcoming.
Diplocaulus Natatorinutrix: At home mainly on the island's swamps, Diplocaulus Natatorinutrix is a small amphibian residing at the middle-bottom of the ecosystem. The few uses for tamed Diplocaulus include the (rather disgusting) practice of employing it as an oxygen bag. Because Diplocaulus stores air in the bladders of its head, divers can suck from these bladders to take deep breaths while submerged, supporting long-term underwater exploration without the use of external gear. Diplocaulus’ unique capability to retain vast quantities of oxygen allows to effectively remain submerged for hours at a time, usually outlasting even other amphibious creatures that might otherwise prey upon it.
Chalicotherium Obsideoquus: Found in small numbers in colder regions, Chalicotherium Obsideoquus is a primitive creature with simple behaviors. While normally a peaceful herbivore that prefers to spend its days lazing about or playing with its family, it is very territorial, and the entire family, young and old, will turn against an encroaching creature at just the slightest provocation. It’s believed that Chalicotherium is best used as a trained mobile artillery, as its unique playtime habit delivers a devastating long-range assault tactic when it is given boulders to throw, rather than snowballs!
- New Dinos: Kaprosuchus Paludentium, Diplodocus Insulaprincep, and Chalicotherium Obsideoquus
- New Mechanics:
-You can now directly wield your weapons when mount-riding smaller Dinos!
-Explorer Notes
- Tree Platforms now have +70% HP and +50% resistance to explosive damage
- Neuter/Spay Option for Tamed Dinos (irreversible!)
