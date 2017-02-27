ARK: Survival Evolved: Patch v255: Neue Tek-Technologien und vier Kreaturen - 4Players.de

ARK: Survival Evolved
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Studio Wildcard
Publisher: Studio Wildcard
Release:
Q1 2017
ARK: Survival Evolved - Patch v255: Neue Tek-Technologien und vier Kreaturen

ARK: Survival Evolved (Action) von Studio Wildcard
ARK: Survival Evolved (Action) von Studio Wildcard - Bildquelle: Studio Wildcard
Für die PC-Version von ARK: Survival Evolved steht der Patch v255 bereit. Mit dem Update kommen neue Tek-Technologien (Tek-Gebäude, Tek-Automatiktüren und Tek-Kraftfelder) sowie vier weitere Kreaturen (Electrophorus Beluadomito, Microraptor Gnarilongus, Ammonitina Multiamicus und Thylacoleo Furtimorsus) ins Spiel. Neu sind außerdem mehr als 30 Explorer Notes. Auch die Server-Performance wollen die Entwickler verbessert haben.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Patch 255 Electrophorus Microraptor Ammonite Thylacoleo Tek Structures


Quelle: Studio Wildcard

