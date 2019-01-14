PlayStation VR: Mögliches Patent für VR-Controller von Sony aufgetaucht - 4Players.de

Ist dies der neue Move-Controller für den Nachfolger von PlayStation VR? Ein findiger Nutzer des Resetera-Forums ist unter uspto.gov auf Infos zu einem US-Patent von Sony gestoßen, die am 10. Januar 2019 veröffentlicht wurden. Der dort vorgestellte Controller lässt sich an die Hand schnallen (ähnlich wie bei Valve Knuckles-Controller) und ähnelt einem japanischen Patent, welches bereits vor rund einem Jahr auftauchte. Vrodo.de erklärt es folgendermaßen:



"Sony reichte das Patent Ende 2016 sein, also noch bevor Valve seine konzeptionell ähnlichen Knuckles-Controller vorstellte. Öffentlich gemacht wurde das Patent am 10. Januar 2019. Es scheint eine weiterentwickelte Version eines früheren Patents aus dem Januar 2018 zu sein."



Screenshot - PlayStation VR (PS4) Screenshot - PlayStation VR (PS4) Screenshot - PlayStation VR (PS4)



Es ist also gar nicht so unwahrscheinlich, dass es sich um den Nachfolger für die alten Move-Controller handelt. Ein Lautsprecher, Bewegungssensoren und Force Feedback sind offenbar ebenfalls an Bord. Das Abstract führt relativ kryptisch aus, wie die drei vorgesehenen Eingabe-Bereiche organisiert sind: An der Vorderseite für den Daumen, wo u.a. ein Trackball zu sehen ist. An der Rückseite findet sich z.B. einen Analog-Trigger. Und im Bereich der Handinnenseite gibt es ebenfalls eine Kontaktfläche, welche für die Steuerungs-Eingabe dienen soll. Vrodo.de zieht auch hierbei einen Vergleich zu Valves Knuckles-Controllern, bei denen kapazitive Sensoren im Haltestab Fingerbewegungen erkennen. Hier das oben erwähnte Abstract von Sonys neu veröffentlichtem Controller-Patent: Es ist also gar nicht so unwahrscheinlich, dass es sich um den Nachfolger für die alten Move-Controller handelt. Ein Lautsprecher, Bewegungssensoren und Force Feedback sind offenbar ebenfalls an Bord. Das Abstract führt relativ kryptisch aus, wie die drei vorgesehenen Eingabe-Bereiche organisiert sind: An der Vorderseite für den Daumen, wo u.a. ein Trackball zu sehen ist. An der Rückseite findet sich z.B. einen Analog-Trigger. Und im Bereich der Handinnenseite gibt es ebenfalls eine Kontaktfläche, welche für die Steuerungs-Eingabe dienen soll. Vrodo.de zieht auch hierbei einen Vergleich zu Valves Knuckles-Controllern, bei denen kapazitive Sensoren im Haltestab Fingerbewegungen erkennen. Hier das oben erwähnte Abstract von Sonys neu veröffentlichtem Controller-Patent:



"Abstract



An operation apparatus mountable to one hand of a user includes: a first operation section that is located on a front surface side and that can be operated by the thumb of the one hand; a second operation section that is located on a back surface side and that can be operated by a finger other than the thumb; and a first contact surface with which the palm of the one hand makes contact. At least one of the first contact surface and an extension plane of the first contact surface is inclined relative to a virtual plane in such a direction as to be spaced more therefrom in going in a first direction, the virtual plane being defined by the first direction from the front surface side toward the back surface side and a second direction being orthogonal to the first direction and directed from a bottom surface side toward a top surface side."