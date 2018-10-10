Stardew Valley: Wird für iOS und Android umgesetzt - 4Players.de

Wer sich schon immer gefragt hat, warum die Entwickler von Harvest Moon oder Stardew Valley ihre idyllischen Bauernhof-Spiele nicht auf mobile Plattformen bringen, könnte bald auf seine Kosten kommen. Zumindest Stardew Valley (zum PC-Test) soll bereits am 24. Oktober für iOS erscheinen. Android-Nutzer kommen später an die Reihe, ein genaueres Datum soll bald verkündet werden.
Entwickler Concerned Ape hat die frohe Kunde gestern im offiziellen Entwicklerblog bekanntgegeben. Dass es so schnell vonstatten ging, liegt vermutlich daran, dass der Ein-Mann-Entwickler bei der Londoner Geheimpolizei um Hilfe gebeten hat: Für die Umsetzung wurde das Studio "The Secret Police" aus London engagiert.
"Features:
- Supports iPhone and iPad gaming, just make sure to check on the App Store page whether the game is compatible with your iOS version
- It’s the full game, not a cut down version, and plays almost identically to all other versions. The main difference is that it has been rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay on iOS (new UI, menu systems and controls)
- £7.99 / $7.99 / 8,99 ¤ with no in-app purchases
- Includes 1.3 single player content, such as the Night Market, but not Multiplayer
- PC players can transfer their save data to the iOS version via iTunes – but make sure to always back up your save data first! Mods are not supported, and any save data transferred containing mods may cause compatibility issues."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Multiplayer Update -- Trailer Release Date