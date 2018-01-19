Xenoblade Chronicles 2
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Monolith
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
01.12.2017
Test: Xenoblade Chronicles 2
90

“Monumentales Action-Rollenspiel vor immer wieder beeindruckender Kulisse.”

Jetzt kaufen ab 47,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Ab 52.95
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Update 1.2.0 verfügbar

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Rollenspiel) von Nintendo
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Rollenspiel) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Monolith und Nintendo haben ein neues Update für das Rollenspiel Xenoblade Chronicles 2 veröffentlicht. Es schafft vor allem Fehler beim Questdesign aus der Welt und erlaubt u.a. das Abschließen von "The Riddle on the Wall" und "Birds of a Feather" unabhängig davon, an welcher Stelle man sich innerhalb der Hauptgeschichte befindet. Bei der Quest "Precious Yearnings" hat man außerdem ein Problem beseitigt, das unter Umständen ebenfalls einen Fortschritt verhindert hätte. Darüber hinaus ist es jetzt möglich, vertonte Abschnitte innerhalb der Menüs auf Knopfdruck zu überspringen.

Hier die Patch Notes für Version 1.2.0. im Original:
  • Fixed an issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.
  • Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
  • Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
  • Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.
  • Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.
  • Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.

Außerdem sind ab sofort das New Quests Pack 1 und das Helpful Items Pack 3 erhältlich, die Teil des Season Pass sind. Sie enthalten nach Angaben von Nintendoeverything folgende Ergänzungen:

Expansion Pass: New Quests Pack 1

Passion of the Artisan (Quest available in Chapter 2)
M.I.A. Nopon (Quest available in Chapter 3)
Industrial Sort of Tour (Quest available in Chapter 5)
Midnight Feasting (Quest available in Chapter 7)
The Lone Watchman (Quest available in Chapter 10)


Expansion Pass: Helpful Items Pack 3

Driver Essentials Set 2: Rare Core Crystal x10, Legendary Core Crystal x1, Overdrive Protocol x1
Tora’s Favorite Thing: Juicy Samod x3
Poppi α’s Favorite Thing: Fizz Juice x3
Charming Driver Gear: Auto-Balancer x1


Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Guide


Quelle: Nintendo Everything
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
ab 47,99 bei

Kommentare

Trimipramin schrieb am
Also ich habe Performanceprobleme nur, wenn in einem Kampf gerade recht viel los ist. Ansonsten ist es absolut in Ordnung. Der Patch ist nicht sehr groß, war relativ fix geladen.
Dennisdinho schrieb am
Ich will New Game Plus und keine weiteren Sammelquests.
BTW, von der Performance her ist XC2 wirklich unterdurchschnittlich. Perfekt ist daran nichts. Allein die Framedrops in Torigoth sind unnormal häufig. In Kämpfen kommen die auch oft vor.
Levi  schrieb am
Mirabai hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:55
 tv modus - das haben sogar recht viele. Einfach "xenoblade chronicles 2 performance issues" googeln.
Nicht mehr seit dem ersten Patch. Den speicherfresser scheinen sie eliminiert zu haben.
Mirabai schrieb am
tv modus - das haben sogar recht viele. Einfach "xenoblade chronicles 2 performance issues" googeln.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+