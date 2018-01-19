Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Update 1.2.0 verfügbar

Fixed an issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.

Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.

Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.

Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.

Monolith und Nintendo haben ein neues Update für das Rollenspiel Xenoblade Chronicles 2 veröffentlicht. Es schafft vor allem Fehler beim Questdesign aus der Welt und erlaubt u.a. das Abschließen von "The Riddle on the Wall" und "Birds of a Feather" unabhängig davon, an welcher Stelle man sich innerhalb der Hauptgeschichte befindet. Bei der Quest "Precious Yearnings" hat man außerdem ein Problem beseitigt, das unter Umständen ebenfalls einen Fortschritt verhindert hätte. Darüber hinaus ist es jetzt möglich, vertonte Abschnitte innerhalb der Menüs auf Knopfdruck zu überspringen.Hier die Patch Notes für Version 1.2.0. im Original:Außerdem sind ab sofort das New Quests Pack 1 und das Helpful Items Pack 3 erhältlich, die Teil des Season Pass sind. Sie enthalten nach Angaben von Nintendoeverything folgende Ergänzungen:

Expansion Pass: New Quests Pack 1

Passion of the Artisan (Quest available in Chapter 2)

M.I.A. Nopon (Quest available in Chapter 3)

Industrial Sort of Tour (Quest available in Chapter 5)

Midnight Feasting (Quest available in Chapter 7)

The Lone Watchman (Quest available in Chapter 10)





Expansion Pass: Helpful Items Pack 3

Driver Essentials Set 2: Rare Core Crystal x10, Legendary Core Crystal x1, Overdrive Protocol x1

Tora’s Favorite Thing: Juicy Samod x3

Poppi α’s Favorite Thing: Fizz Juice x3

Charming Driver Gear: Auto-Balancer x1

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Guide