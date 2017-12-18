Für Danger Zone auf PC und PlayStation 4 steht ein neues (kostenloses) Update bereit. Es umfasst zwölf neue Levels (Crash-Kreuzungen), die bislang ausschließlich auf der Xbox One verfügbar waren. Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler einige Bugs behoben und das Fortschrittssystem überarbeitet bzw. die Platzierung der Levels in den "Testphasen" angepasst. Speicherstände aus vorherigen Versionen können problemlos übernommen werden.
"Your existing save will continue to work and you will NOT have to repeat any levels you have already completed. Test Phase 3 will show 4 new levels for you to play. Complete these to unlock the other new levels. Note that until you complete the new Test Phase 3 you won't have access to the levels in Test Phase 4 (including those that you already unlocked). If you have earned Platinum medals on all levels and unlocked the cop car this will be relocked and you will need to win a Platinum medal on the new levels to unlock it again. Your Trophies and Achievements will be unaffected. There are no new Trophies or Achievements to be earned."
von Marcel Kleffmann,