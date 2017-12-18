Danger Zone
Arcade-Racer
Release:
30.05.2017
30.05.2017
Q4 2017
Test: Danger Zone
67
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 2,50 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Danger Zone - Update: Zwölf neue Crash-Kreuzungen für PC und PS4

Danger Zone (Rennspiel) von Three Fields Entertainment
Danger Zone (Rennspiel) von Three Fields Entertainment - Bildquelle: Three Fields Entertainment
Für Danger Zone auf PC und PlayStation 4 steht ein neues (kostenloses) Update bereit. Es umfasst zwölf neue Levels (Crash-Kreuzungen), die bislang ausschließlich auf der Xbox One verfügbar waren. Darüber hinaus haben die Entwickler einige Bugs behoben und das Fortschrittssystem überarbeitet bzw. die Platzierung der Levels in den "Testphasen" angepasst. Speicherstände aus vorherigen Versionen können problemlos übernommen werden.

"Your existing save will continue to work and you will NOT have to repeat any levels you have already completed. Test Phase 3 will show 4 new levels for you to play. Complete these to unlock the other new levels. Note that until you complete the new Test Phase 3 you won't have access to the levels in Test Phase 4 (including those that you already unlocked). If you have earned Platinum medals on all levels and unlocked the cop car this will be relocked and you will need to win a Platinum medal on the new levels to unlock it again. Your Trophies and Achievements will be unaffected. There are no new Trophies or Achievements to be earned."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox One Trailer


Quelle: Three Fields Entertainment
Danger Zone
ab 2,50 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+