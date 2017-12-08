Entwickler Crows Crows Crows hat in Zusammenarbeit mit Squanche Games den abgedrehten VR-Titel Smith & Smitherson Accounting Plus angekündigt. Nach Angaben von Gematsu
bezeichnet das Team das Spiel auf der offiziellen Webseite
als Nightmare Adventure Comedy.
Screenshot - Smith & Smitherson Accounting (PS4)
Das Spiel soll für PlayStation VR erscheinen und ab dem 19. Dezember 2017 zum Preis von 11,99 Euro im PSN Store zum Download bereitstehen. Dabei wird man Aufgaben nachgehen, die z.B. das Aufräumen des Büros, das Spielen eines Skelett-Saxophons oder das Heraufbeschwören von Dämonen umfassen.
Schräger Humor dürfte also auf der Tagesordnung stehen, zumal das Indie-Studio Squanche Games von den Schöpfern der US-Zeichentrickserie Rick and Morty aufgebaut wurde.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer