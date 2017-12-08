Smith & Smitherson Accounting : - 4Players.de

Smith & Smitherson Accounting+
Publisher: Squanch Games
19.12.2017
Smith & Smitherson Accounting+: Eine "Nightmare Adventure Comedy" für PlayStation VR angekündigt

Smith & Smitherson Accounting+ (Action) von Squanch Games
Smith & Smitherson Accounting+ (Action) von Squanch Games - Bildquelle: Squanch Games
Entwickler Crows Crows Crows hat in Zusammenarbeit mit Squanche Games den abgedrehten VR-Titel Smith & Smitherson Accounting Plus angekündigt. Nach Angaben von Gematsu bezeichnet das Team das Spiel auf der offiziellen Webseite als Nightmare Adventure Comedy.

Das Spiel soll für PlayStation VR erscheinen und ab dem 19. Dezember 2017 zum Preis von 11,99 Euro im PSN Store zum Download bereitstehen. Dabei wird man Aufgaben nachgehen, die z.B. das Aufräumen des Büros, das Spielen eines Skelett-Saxophons oder das Heraufbeschwören von Dämonen umfassen.

Schräger Humor dürfte also auf der Tagesordnung stehen, zumal das Indie-Studio Squanche Games von den Schöpfern der US-Zeichentrickserie Rick and Morty aufgebaut wurde.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Quelle: Gematsu

