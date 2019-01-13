Nintendo Switch Online: Gerüchte: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht; vier Emulatoren entdeckt - 4Players.de

Zusätzlich zu den gefundenen SNES-Spielen sind in der Nintendo Switch Online App textuelle Verweise auf vier Emulatoren entdeckt worden. Neben dem Emulator "Kachikachi", der bei der NES Classic Mini-Konsole zum Einsatz kam und als Grundlage für die NES-Spiele in der Switch Online App verwendet wurde, ist auch der Emulator "Canoe" (aus dem SNES Classic) ausfindig gemacht worden. Die beiden Emulatoren "Hiyoko" und "Count" konnten noch nicht eindeutig zugeordnet werden. "Hiyoko" und "Count" könnten auf zwei weitere Retro-Konsolen-Plattformen für Nintendo Switch Online hindeuten - und ebenfalls auf mögliche weitere Classic-Konsolen (vielleicht N64 und GameCube). Die Emulator-Programm-Software (Canoe, Hiyoko und Count) ist nicht entdeckt worden, aber die Verweise.
I was looking through the NES Switch app with @KapuccinoHeck and @Simon1844. I found four emulator types:— SnowmealDome âï¸ (@OatmealDome) 13. Januar 2019
Kachikachi (NES Classic)
Canoe (SNES Classic)
Hiyoko (???)
Count (???)
This could mean there will be two new Classic consoles and/or three new consoles for Switch Online.
Remember that the NES app for the Switch is essentially a port of the NES Classic emulator. @KapuccinoHeck also found Japanese text for SNES games in the NES app as well. (See the linked tweet for the full list of games.) Very suspicious.https://t.co/tDWj8eKM3m— SnowmealDome âï¸ (@OatmealDome) 13. Januar 2019
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 13. Januar 2019, 13:46 Uhr:
Ein Dataminer hat sich in den Daten von Nintendo Switch Online umgeschaut und bei den Zeichenketten (Strings) diverse Spiele ausfindig gemacht, die in den nächsten Monaten für Abonnenten erscheinen könnten. Der Datensatz ist ebenfalls bei Pastebin hochgeladen worden. Im Gegensatz zu den bisher verfügbaren Spielen handelt es sich bei den entdeckten Titeln um Spiele-Klassiker vom Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).
Hinweise auf folgende SNES-Spiele wurden gefunden:
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Soccer
- Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
- Demon's Crest
- Yoshi's Island
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Pop'n Twinbee
- Star Fox
- Contra 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Super Metroid
- Super Mario World
- Pilotwings
- F-ZERO
- Star Fox 2
- Super Punch-Out!!
- The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Breath of Fire 2
Star Fox 2 war bisher nur für das Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System verfügbar. Bisher erhielten Abonnenten von Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) ausschließlich Zugang zu ausgewählten Spielen vom Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Nintendo hat bisher keine SNES-Spiele für NSO offiziell bestätigt oder angekündigt.
I was finally able to look around NES Online's strings a bit myself and noticed the sheer amount of SNES games planned.— Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) 13. Januar 2019
Here's a list for you folks out there:#NintendoSwitch
Proof of this: https://t.co/bNfggZdlLH— Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) 13. Januar 2019