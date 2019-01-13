Nintendo Switch Online: Gerüchte: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht; vier Emulatoren entdeckt - 4Players.de

Aktualisierung vom 14. Januar 2019, 18:23 Uhr:

I was looking through the NES Switch app with @KapuccinoHeck and @Simon1844. I found four emulator types:



Kachikachi (NES Classic)

Canoe (SNES Classic)

Hiyoko (???)

Count (???)



This could mean there will be two new Classic consoles and/or three new consoles for Switch Online. — SnowmealDome âï¸ (@OatmealDome) 13. Januar 2019

Remember that the NES app for the Switch is essentially a port of the NES Classic emulator. @KapuccinoHeck also found Japanese text for SNES games in the NES app as well. (See the linked tweet for the full list of games.) Very suspicious.https://t.co/tDWj8eKM3m — SnowmealDome âï¸ (@OatmealDome) 13. Januar 2019

Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 13. Januar 2019, 13:46 Uhr:

Super Mario Kart

Super Soccer

Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past

Demon's Crest

Yoshi's Island

Stunt Race FX

Kirby's Dream Course

Pop'n Twinbee

Star Fox

Contra 3

Kirby Super Star

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Super Metroid

Super Mario World

Pilotwings

F-ZERO

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out!!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire 2

I was finally able to look around NES Online's strings a bit myself and noticed the sheer amount of SNES games planned.

Here's a list for you folks out there:#NintendoSwitch — Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) 13. Januar 2019

Proof of this: https://t.co/bNfggZdlLH — Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) 13. Januar 2019