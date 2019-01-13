Nintendo Switch Online: Gerüchte: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht; vier Emulatoren entdeckt - 4Players.de

 

Nintendo Switch Online: Gerüchte: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht; vier Emulatoren entdeckt

Nintendo Switch Online
Service
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo

Nachrichten

von ,

Nintendo Switch Online - Gerüchte: Hinweise auf SNES-Spiele aufgetaucht; vier Emulatoren entdeckt

Nintendo Switch Online (Service) von Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Online (Service) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Aktualisierung vom 14. Januar 2019, 18:23 Uhr:

Zusätzlich zu den gefundenen SNES-Spielen sind in der Nintendo Switch Online App textuelle Verweise auf vier Emulatoren entdeckt worden. Neben dem Emulator "Kachikachi", der bei der NES Classic Mini-Konsole zum Einsatz kam und als Grundlage für die NES-Spiele in der Switch Online App verwendet wurde, ist auch der Emulator "Canoe" (aus dem SNES Classic) ausfindig gemacht worden. Die beiden Emulatoren "Hiyoko" und "Count" konnten noch nicht eindeutig zugeordnet werden. "Hiyoko" und "Count" könnten auf zwei weitere Retro-Konsolen-Plattformen für Nintendo Switch Online hindeuten - und ebenfalls auf mögliche weitere Classic-Konsolen (vielleicht N64 und GameCube). Die Emulator-Programm-Software (Canoe, Hiyoko und Count) ist nicht entdeckt worden, aber die Verweise.


Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 13. Januar 2019, 13:46 Uhr:

Ein Dataminer hat sich in den Daten von Nintendo Switch Online umgeschaut und bei den Zeichenketten (Strings) diverse Spiele ausfindig gemacht, die in den nächsten Monaten für Abonnenten erscheinen könnten. Der Datensatz ist ebenfalls bei Pastebin hochgeladen worden. Im Gegensatz zu den bisher verfügbaren Spielen handelt es sich bei den entdeckten Titeln um Spiele-Klassiker vom Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

Hinweise auf folgende SNES-Spiele wurden gefunden:
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Soccer
  • Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past
  • Demon's Crest
  • Yoshi's Island
  • Stunt Race FX
  • Kirby's Dream Course
  • Pop'n Twinbee
  • Star Fox
  • Contra 3
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  • Kirby's Dream Land 3
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Mario World
  • Pilotwings
  • F-ZERO
  • Star Fox 2
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
  • Super Mario All-Stars
  • Breath of Fire 2

Star Fox 2 war bisher nur für das Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System verfügbar. Bisher erhielten Abonnenten von Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) ausschließlich Zugang zu ausgewählten Spielen vom Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Nintendo hat bisher keine SNES-Spiele für NSO offiziell bestätigt oder angekündigt.




Quelle: KapuccinoHeck, Resetera, SnowmealDome

Kommentare

Levi  schrieb am
The Man in the Mirror hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 17:37
 [Bei DS ist es nunmal so, dass es jedes mal beim Start automatisch versucht in den Online-Modus zu starten, so wie jede andere Version von Dark Souls davor.
Aber das lässt sich in den Einstellungen ändern. Per default kann man ihn auch direkt offline starten lassen. Wäre vielleicht eine Idee.
The Man in the Mirror schrieb am
ronny_83 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:16
Das du Werbung in Dark Souls bekommst, überrascht mich ein wenig. Das hatte ich bisher noch nicht bei den Spielen, die ich besitze. Aber gut, ich hab auch das Abo. Von daher bleib ich vielleicht deshalb verschont.
Nein, das stimmt schon. Da Dark Souls nunmal ein Online-Spiel ist, kommt für Nicht-Abonnenten ein Nintendo Online Pop Up, wie bei allen anderen Spielen auch wenn man auf den Multiplayer zugreifen will. Bei DS ist es nunmal so, dass es jedes mal beim Start automatisch versucht in den Online-Modus zu starten, so wie jede andere Version von Dark Souls davor.
ronny_83 schrieb am
Kant ist tot! hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:54
 Den Punkt mit "Konsole anmachen, Spiel starten, spielen, Ende...." verstehe ich nicht ganz. Meinst du damit den Standby Modus oder dass es halt rudimentär ist, was das Betriebssystem angeht oder was genau? Ich sehe da gerade keinen großen Unterschied zu den anderen Systemen, die ich nutze. Die mache ich halt auch an und zocke und irgendwann bin ich fertig. Und vorher drücke ich auch nur auf das Game-Symbol oder mache 'nen Doppelklick in Steam.
Bei Nintendo bekomme ich als kleines Gegenargument zb. bei jedem Spielstart von Dark Souls Werbung für ihr, aus meiner Sicht, bescheidenes Online Abo und muss das immer erst wegklicken. Das ist dann eher "Konsole, Spiel starten, Werbung, Ende..."
Mir ging es eher darum, was dir die Konsole suggeriert auf psychologischer Ebene. Klar, das Prinzip des Spiel startens und beendens ist überall das Gleiche. Wenn ich aber die PS4 anmache, dann schreit mich die Benutzeroberfläche erstmal an "Ich bin eine Social Media-Plattform" oder "ein Tummelplatz für alles mögliche". Auch das kann man mögen. Mir gefällt aber sehr gut, dass ich die Switch anmache und sie mir in der Schlichtheit der Benutzeroberfläche äußert, dass ich damit Videospiele spielen soll und das ihr Fokus ist. Das kann sich natürlich im Laufe der Zeit auch ändern. Wir wissen ja nicht, was Nintendo zukünftig noch damit macht. Eine kleine Plattform mit sozialen Kanälen und News gibt es auch. Aber eben einfach nur als Icon, der sich aber relativ zurückhalten in der unteren Menüleiste eingliedert.
Das du Werbung in Dark Souls bekommst, überrascht mich ein wenig. Das hatte ich bisher noch nicht bei den Spielen, die ich besitze....
Kant ist tot! schrieb am
ronny_83 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:44
SpoilerShow
Kant ist tot! hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:04
 Dazu kommt noch, dass die Service-Umgebung minimal ist. Ich weiß nicht, wie der letzte Stand ist aber nach meinem Wissen läuft weder Netflix, noch Prime noch sonstwas auf der Switch. Das sind für mich simple Sachen, die selbstverständlich sein sollten und hier pennt Nintendo für mich einfach nur wieder. Wenn ich mal unterwegs bin, würde ich schon gerne auf der Switch vorher runtergeladene Sachen schauen.
Kant ist tot! hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:30
 Es fällt mir schwer zu glauben, dass Netflix ihre App nicht auf der Switch veröffentlichen würde, sofern sie es könnten... Die wollen doch auch die größtmögliche Nutzerbase. Sicher, dass da keine Restriktionen von Seiten Nintendos mit reinspielen?
Da es bereits Youtube als App gibt und diese sehr gut funktioniert, dürfen wir uns kurzfristig wahrscheinlich auch über weitere Streaming-Apps freuen. Hier bleibt nur...
casanoffi schrieb am
Kant ist tot! hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:39
Was schließe ich daraus? Dass die Gamer es einfach nicht anders wollen und deswegen der Markt so ist. Ein Controller oder Maus und Tastatur und die nötige Hardware in Form von PC oder Konsole und alles darüber hinaus ist schon exotisch. Wer verwendet heute noch Joysticks zb.? Dementsprechend würde ich den anderen Konsolenherstellern nicht wirklich einen Vorwurf machen.
Da bin ich auch wieder vollkommen auf Deiner Linie.
Dass neue Ideen eher selten auf Dauer gut ankommen und auch finanziell erfolgreich sind, liegt wohl genau an diesem Punkt.
Die Masse der Gamer ist da recht konservativ und für exotische Dinge interessiert sich fast immer nur eine Minderheit.
Ich mache es Sony und Microsoft garantiert nicht zum Vorwurf, dass sie nur den Markt bedienen.
Es sind Unternehmen, die in erster Linie effektiv Geld verdienen wollen und müssen.
Es ging ja auch nur um den Vorwurf, Nintendo mache es sich zu einfach und lässt sich nix neues einfallen.
Es ist ja genau anders herum, deswegen wurde ich so grantig ^^
schrieb am