World of Demons: DeNA und Platinum Games arbeiten an Samurai-Action für Smartphones - 4Players.de

Diverse Upgrades and Customization

World of Demons features deep upgrades and customization for each of the Samurai player characters, plus the weapons they wield. Obtain increased health, better offense, additional sword skills, and character-specific special moves and evasions by forging new and better weapons, and using them to obtain experience from enemies. In addition, you can obtain, train, and upgrade an entire roster of Yokai Minions that confer boosts to core stats, as well as having specific powers unique to each Yokai. Upgrading these Yokai increase the potency of their powers, giving you greater attack and support options on the battlefield, as well as unlocking specific affinities to increase your chances against the most powerful enemies."





Eurogamer.net wirkt in seiner ausführlichen Vorschau bereits recht angetan davon, wie z.B. die 80 rekrutierbaren Yokai in die Kampf- und Spielmechaniken eingebunden werden. Dort wird auch schon etwas genauer darauf eingegangen, wie das System der Mikrotransaktionen ablaufen soll.



