World of Demons: DeNA und Platinum Games arbeiten an Samurai-Action für Smartphones - 4Players.de

Auf der offiziellen Website kann man sich bereits für den Free-to-play-Titel mit In-App-Käufen vorregistrieren lassen. World of Demons findet in einer Fantasy-Interpretation des mittelalterlichen Japans statt, in dem Oni (Dämonen) die menschliche Welt übernommen haben. Auch die einstmals gutmütigen Folklore-Monster "Yokai" wurden von den Oni korrumpiert und bekämpfen die Menschen. Also stellen sich einige Samurai den Angreifern als letzte Hoffnung entgegen:
"Key Features
Dramatic Samurai Action
Step into the shoes of multiple powerful Samurai as you experience World of Demons‘ world-class combat. Take direct control of your character and perform sword slashes, dodges, parries, and finishing moves. Call on your Yokai Minions to support you in battle with elemental buffs, attack spells, and support techniques. Use every tool at your disposal to defeat giant bosses and demonic Oni henchmen.
Innovative Gameplay Modes
Show off your skills and upgrades in multiple game modes that cater to all types of players and obtain unique and compelling rewards from each. Defeat the Oni masters and save the world in the Skirmish story mode. Pick your strongest upgraded Yokai Minions and take on the other players to reach high rankings in the Yokai Showdown competitive arena mode. Once you are ready, pick other players’ Samurai to join you in taking on the strongest bosses the game has to offer in the cooperative Samurai Stronghold mode.
Diverse Upgrades and Customization
World of Demons features deep upgrades and customization for each of the Samurai player characters, plus the weapons they wield. Obtain increased health, better offense, additional sword skills, and character-specific special moves and evasions by forging new and better weapons, and using them to obtain experience from enemies. In addition, you can obtain, train, and upgrade an entire roster of Yokai Minions that confer boosts to core stats, as well as having specific powers unique to each Yokai. Upgrading these Yokai increase the potency of their powers, giving you greater attack and support options on the battlefield, as well as unlocking specific affinities to increase your chances against the most powerful enemies."
Eurogamer.net wirkt in seiner ausführlichen Vorschau bereits recht angetan davon, wie z.B. die 80 rekrutierbaren Yokai in die Kampf- und Spielmechaniken eingebunden werden. Dort wird auch schon etwas genauer darauf eingegangen, wie das System der Mikrotransaktionen ablaufen soll.