GOG.com: Summer Sale 2021 gestartet

Bei GOG.com ist der Summer Sale 2021 angelaufen (zur Website; zur Website mit Ref-Link). Mehr als 3.400 Spiele werden bis zum 28. Juni 2021 um 15:00 Uhr mit Rabatt angeboten.

Im Zuge der Sommerangebote werden bis zum 11. Juni um 15:00 Uhr mehrere Grundspiele mit DLCs verkauft. Weitere Blitzangebote sollen später folgen.

  • "Cultist Simulator + The Dancer, The Priest, and The Ghoul DLCs (-33%)
  • Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition + Vintage Gunslinger Bundle (-70%)
  • Greedfall + Adventurer's Gear DLC (-66%)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III + Consumable Starter Set (-40%)
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence + Coats of Arms DLC (-75%)
  • The Surge 2 + URBN Gear Pack (-70%)
  • Talisman: Digital Edition + The Reaper Expansion (-85%)
  • This War of Mine + Father’s Promise DLC (-75%)"

Folgende Spiele sind neu im Aufgebot:
  • "Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (85% Rabatt)
  • THIEF: Definitive Edition (75% Rabatt)
  • OpenTTD (kostenlos)
  • Witchaven (20% Rabatt) und Witchaven 2: Blood Vengeance (20% Rabatt)"

Weitere Angebote (Auswahl von GOG.com)
  • "Little Nightmares 2 (20% Rabatt)
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition (40% Rabatt)
  • Children of Morta (50% Rabatt)
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (50% Rabatt)
  • The Outer Worlds (50% Rabatt)
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition (50% Rabatt)
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle (55% Rabatt)
  • Control Ultimate Edition (60% Rabatt)
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin und The Lion King (60% Rabatt)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (60% Rabatt)
  • Flucht von Monkey Island (65% Rabatt)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (66% Rabatt)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (70% Rabatt)
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (75% Rabatt)
  • The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition (75% Rabatt)
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (75% Rabatt)
  • Mad Max (75% Rabatt)
  • Darkest Dungeon (80% Rabatt)
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition (85% Rabatt)
  • Hard West (90% Rabatt)
  • Styx: Master of Shadows (90% Rabatt)
  • Valhalla Hills (90% Rabatt)"
