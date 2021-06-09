GOG.com: Summer Sale 2021 gestartet

Im Zuge der Sommerangebote werden bis zum 11. Juni um 15:00 Uhr mehrere Grundspiele mit DLCs verkauft. Weitere Blitzangebote sollen später folgen.
- "Cultist Simulator + The Dancer, The Priest, and The Ghoul DLCs (-33%)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition + Vintage Gunslinger Bundle (-70%)
- Greedfall + Adventurer's Gear DLC (-66%)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III + Consumable Starter Set (-40%)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence + Coats of Arms DLC (-75%)
- The Surge 2 + URBN Gear Pack (-70%)
- Talisman: Digital Edition + The Reaper Expansion (-85%)
- This War of Mine + Father’s Promise DLC (-75%)"
Folgende Spiele sind neu im Aufgebot:
- "Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (85% Rabatt)
- THIEF: Definitive Edition (75% Rabatt)
- OpenTTD (kostenlos)
- Witchaven (20% Rabatt) und Witchaven 2: Blood Vengeance (20% Rabatt)"
Weitere Angebote (Auswahl von GOG.com)
- "Little Nightmares 2 (20% Rabatt)
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition (40% Rabatt)
- Children of Morta (50% Rabatt)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (50% Rabatt)
- The Outer Worlds (50% Rabatt)
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition (50% Rabatt)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle (55% Rabatt)
- Control Ultimate Edition (60% Rabatt)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin und The Lion King (60% Rabatt)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (60% Rabatt)
- Flucht von Monkey Island (65% Rabatt)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (66% Rabatt)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (70% Rabatt)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (75% Rabatt)
- The Bard's Tale 4: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition (75% Rabatt)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (75% Rabatt)
- Mad Max (75% Rabatt)
- Darkest Dungeon (80% Rabatt)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition (85% Rabatt)
- Hard West (90% Rabatt)
- Styx: Master of Shadows (90% Rabatt)
- Valhalla Hills (90% Rabatt)"