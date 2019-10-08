PlayStation 4: Facebook-Unterstützung wurde per Patch entfernt - 4Players.de

Starting on October 7th, 2019 Facebook integration will no longer be supported on the PS4™ system. This includes Facebook’s share features such as posting gameplay and trophy activity and using the friend finder feature. We apologize for any inconvenience.PlayStation®4’s share features will remain the same, except Facebook will no longer be offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, trophy details, or links to gameplay broadcasts.Users will no longer have the ability to link their Facebook account to their PlayStation™Network account. This means Friends List features, such as adding friends from Facebook will be removed.Profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used. We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation® friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4™ to an Avatar or image of your choosing.On PS4™, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Profile Picture]Alternatively on PS4™, you can select your Profile from the Function area. Click on the [...] button to the right of [Set Online Status]. Then [Edit Profile] > [Profile Picture]You can also upload an image in the PlayStation® App from your mobile device"