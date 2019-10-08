PlayStation 4: Facebook-Unterstützung wurde per Patch entfernt - 4Players.de

Facebook spielt auf der PlayStation 4 künftig offenbar keine Rolle mehr: Dualshockers.com ist aufgefallen, dass seit dem gestrigen Update die eingebundenen Share-Features des sozialen Netzwerks gestrichen bzw. herausgepatcht wurden. Funktionen wie das Veröffentlichen von Spielszenen, Trophäen-Infos oder das Feature zum Finden von Freunden fehlen demnach seit dem 7.10.
Das Magazin spekuliert, dass datenschutzrechtliche Probleme ein Anlass für den Schritt sein dürften. Sony erläutert auf der offiziellen Support-Website:
"Removal of Facebook Integration on PS4
Starting on October 7th, 2019 Facebook integration will no longer be supported on the PS4™ system. This includes Facebook’s share features such as posting gameplay and trophy activity and using the friend finder feature. We apologize for any inconvenience.
What this means for you:
PlayStation®4’s share features will remain the same, except Facebook will no longer be offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, trophy details, or links to gameplay broadcasts.
Users will no longer have the ability to link their Facebook account to their PlayStation™Network account. This means Friends List features, such as adding friends from Facebook will be removed.
Profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used. We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation® friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4™ to an Avatar or image of your choosing.
On PS4™, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Profile Picture]
Alternatively on PS4™, you can select your Profile from the Function area. Click on the [...] button to the right of [Set Online Status]. Then [Edit Profile] > [Profile Picture]
You can also upload an image in the PlayStation® App from your mobile device"
