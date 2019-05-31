Hunt: Showdown: Cryteks Kopfgeld-Shooter ist im "Game Preview" auf Xbox One gestartet - 4Players.de

Hobby-Kopfgeldjäger können ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One loslegen: Crytek hat auf dem hauseigenen Webauftritt bekanntgegeben, dass Hunt: Showdown im "Game Preview" auf der Xbox One gestartet ist, und zwar für 29,99 Euro. Auf dem PC ist die entsprechende Early-Access-Fassung bereits seit gut einem Jahr erhältlich.
Das Monsterjagdspiel mit PvP-Fokus (Spieler-gegen-Spieler) verlegt die Action nach Louisiana im Jahr 1895. Dort treten bis zu zehn Spieler gegeneinander an; sie können alleine oder in Zweierteams auf die Jagd gehen. Man kämpft aber nicht nur gegeneinander, sondern auch gegen computergesteuerte Monster und Bossgegner. Es ist also ein PvPvE-Titel.
“'We are really looking forward to seeing Hunt: Showdown on Xbox, and to hearing what the players have to say about the game,” said Hunt: Showdown Producer Fatih Özbayram. “Hunt has a community-driven development process, and we can’t wait to work with the new Xbox audience as we continue to polish the game.'
During a classic match of Hunt: Showdown, up to ten players—working alone or in teams of two—search for clues that will lead them to a monstrous target. Kill the target, and take home the bounty—but only if the player can get off of the map before someone else takes them out and steals their prize. The risks are high, but the rewards are even higher. Hunt: Showdown also has a Quick Play mode, with a shorter version of the classic gameplay, as well as four times of day, two bosses, and two maps to explore.
About Hunt: Showdown
Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat—it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits ten players—playing solo or in teams of two—against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt’s Quick Play mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything."
