 

Battleborn: Server werden endgültig abgeschaltet; Solo-Modus nicht mehr spielbar

Battleborn
Entwickler:
Publisher: 2K Games
Release:
03.05.2016
Erhältlich: Digital (Steam)
Test: Battleborn
72
Test: Battleborn
74
Test: Battleborn
74
ab 1,95
Nachrichten

von ,

Battleborn: Server werden endgültig abgeschaltet; Solo-Modus nicht mehr spielbar

Battleborn (Shooter) von 2K Games
Battleborn (Shooter) von 2K Games - Bildquelle: 2K Games
Im Laufe des heutigen Tages werden die Server von Battleborn (ab 1,95 bei kaufen) endgültig abgeschaltet. Den Helden-Shooter mit MOBA-Anleihen von Gearbox Software und 2K Games wird man nach der Server-Abschaltung gar nicht mehr spielen können. Auch die Einzelspieler-Kampagne und Peer-to-Peer-Multiplayer-Partien werden nicht mehr möglich sein.


Battleborn wurde im Mai 2016 veröffentlicht. Der Multiplayer-Modus wurde ein Jahr später auf Free-to-play (Free-Trial) umgestellt. Die letzte inhaltliche Erweiterung wurde Ende 2017 bereitgestellt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Free Trial

Quelle: 2K Games
