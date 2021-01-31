Battleborn: Server werden endgültig abgeschaltet; Solo-Modus nicht mehr spielbar

[2/3] The game’s servers will remain active and the game will continue to be playable until January 2021. However, once servers are deactivated, Battleborn will no longer be playable. To learn more, please refer to this detailed FAQ: https://t.co/wos2fH2xhv
— Battleborn (@Battleborn) November 25, 2019
[3/3] We’re extremely proud of the work that went into the game, and want to extend our deep appreciation to all the fans for their support. We’ll continue to provide updates on the sunsetting of the title when appropriate.
— Battleborn (@Battleborn) November 25, 2019
Battleborn wurde im Mai 2016 veröffentlicht. Der Multiplayer-Modus wurde ein Jahr später auf Free-to-play (Free-Trial) umgestellt. Die letzte inhaltliche Erweiterung wurde Ende 2017 bereitgestellt.
