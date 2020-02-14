Stardew Valley: Entwickler arbeitet an zwei neuen Projekten; bittet um Zügelung der Erwartungen

Einer der beiden Titel spielt demnach im gleichen Universum von Stardew Valley, ist aber kein Farming-Spiel. Beim anderen Spiel sei Barone noch nicht zu 100% sicher, wie die Welt aussehen wird, er sei aber "auf eine gewisse Weise an Stardew Valley angekoppelt". In einem späteren Tweet bittet Barone die Fans schließlich, nicht zu viel Hype oder Spekulationen aufzubauen: "Ich plane nicht, den nächsten Indie-Smash-Hit zu machen, ich will nur ein weiteres Spiel machen, dass ich genieße und glücklich damit bin. (...) Falls es beliebt wird, bin ich glücklich, aber es ist nicht mein Fokus." Bereits an Stardew Valley tüftelte Barone viele Jahre, um seine Vision eines guten Bauernhof-Abenteuers im Stil von Harvest Moon zu realisieren.
Yes, I'm actually working on a couple of new projects. One takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, I'm not 100% sure about the world yet, but it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2020
I'm not setting out to make the next indie smash hit, I just want to make another game that I enjoy and am happy with. And to share some of my art & ideas with the world. If it becomes popular, I will be happy, but it's not my focus
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2020
