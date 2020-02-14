 

Stardew Valley: Entwickler arbeitet an zwei neuen Projekten; bittet um Zügelung der Erwartungen

Stardew Valley
Simulation
14.03.2019
24.10.2018
24.10.2018
26.02.2016
14.12.2016
22.05.2018
05.10.2017
kein Termin
14.12.2016
Test: Stardew Valley
von ,

Stardew Valley: Entwickler arbeitet an zwei neuen Projekten; bittet um Zügelung der Erwartungen

Stardew Valley (Simulation) von Chucklefish / 505 Games
Stardew Valley (Simulation) von Chucklefish / 505 Games - Bildquelle: Chucklefish / 505 Games
Hyper Hyper gehört vermutlich nicht zu den Lieblingsliedern von Eric Barone: Der auch als "ConcernedApe" bekannte Entwickler des erfolgreichen Bauernhof-Abenteuers Stardew Valley hatte kürzlich auf Twitter verraten, dass er an zwei neuen Projekten arbeite und bittet die Fans mittlerweile darum, beim losgetretenen Hype-Train dem Dampf herauszunehmen.

Einer der beiden Titel spielt demnach im gleichen Universum von Stardew Valley, ist aber kein Farming-Spiel. Beim anderen Spiel sei Barone noch nicht zu 100% sicher, wie die Welt aussehen wird, er sei aber "auf eine gewisse Weise an Stardew Valley angekoppelt". In einem späteren Tweet bittet Barone die Fans schließlich, nicht zu viel Hype oder Spekulationen aufzubauen: "Ich plane nicht, den nächsten Indie-Smash-Hit zu machen, ich will nur ein weiteres Spiel machen, dass ich genieße und glücklich damit bin. (...) Falls es beliebt wird, bin ich glücklich, aber es ist nicht mein Fokus." Bereits an Stardew Valley tüftelte Barone viele Jahre, um seine Vision eines guten Bauernhof-Abenteuers im Stil von Harvest Moon zu realisieren.





Letztes aktuelles Video: Multiplayer Update -- Trailer Release Date

Quelle: Twitter-Auftritt ConcernedApe
Stardew Valley
