 

Stardew Valley: Update 1.5 wird einen lokalen Splitscreen-Mehrspieler-Modus umfassen

Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley: Update 1.5 wird einen lokalen Splitscreen-Mehrspieler-Modus umfassen

Stardew Valley (ab 13,99 bei kaufen) wird mit dem nächsten Update auf Version 1.5 einen lokalen Splitscreen-Modus (geteilter Bildschirm) für Koop-Mehrspieler-Partien auf PC und Konsolen spendiert bekommen.

Die Anzahl der Teilnehmer wird je nach Plattform unterschiedlich ausfallen. Auf PC wird man den Splitscreen-Modus mit bis zu vier Spielern nutzen können. Auf einigen anderen Plattformen könnte die Anzahl auf zwei Spieler beschränkt werden. Genauere Angaben machte Chef-Entwickler Eric Barone nicht. Ein Releasetermin des Patches wurde nicht kommuniziert.


Quelle: ConcernedApe
Stardew Valley
