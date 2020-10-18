Stardew Valley: Update 1.5 wird einen lokalen Splitscreen-Mehrspieler-Modus umfassen

Die Anzahl der Teilnehmer wird je nach Plattform unterschiedlich ausfallen. Auf PC wird man den Splitscreen-Modus mit bis zu vier Spielern nutzen können. Auf einigen anderen Plattformen könnte die Anzahl auf zwei Spieler beschränkt werden. Genauere Angaben machte Chef-Entwickler Eric Barone nicht. Ein Releasetermin des Patches wurde nicht kommuniziert.
In Stardew Valley 1.5, there will be splitscreen co-op! pic.twitter.com/n7XhPWSuSi
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020
Yup! splitscreen will be coming to console and PC, though the number of simultaneous players might vary (on PC, you will be able to have up to 4, but on some platforms it might be limited to 2)
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020
In update 1.5... pic.twitter.com/qnsoLtifep
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 4, 2020
In Update 1.5, you can move your bed
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) August 12, 2020
Stardew Valley 1.5 update... notice anything new in Willy's shop? Progress on the update is coming along steadily. It's still in a "nose to the grindstone" phase, but some good milestones have been met. This update adds a significant new piece of end-game content and much more! pic.twitter.com/FmjgDJnqYO
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 6, 2020
