Marvel's Spider-Man: Details und neues Videomaterial aus dem Remaster für die PlayStation 5

Marvel?s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel?s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel?s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel?s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel?s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel?s Spider-Man: Remastered.

There are no plans currently to offer Marvel?s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel?s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel?s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel?s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel?s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.