 

Frostpunk: Survival-Aufbauspiel wird im Oktober für PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Frostpunk
Aufbau-Strategie
Entwickler:
Release:
13.02.2019
24.04.2018
11.10.2019
11.10.2019
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Frostpunk
85
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen
ab 29,90

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Summer-Sale bei Gamesplanet, u.a.
  • Resident Evil 2 - 29,99 (-50%)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - 15,99 (-68%)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - 8,99 (-55%)
  • Batman: Arkham Collection - 11,99 (-80%)
  • Call of Cthulhu - 23,99 (-47%)
  • TESO: Elsweyr - Digital Collector's Edition Upgrade - 28,99 (-42%)
  • Medieval Engineers - 9,99 (-41%)
  • Prison Architect 5,99 (-76%)
  • Sunset Overdrive - 12,50 (-37%)
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - 17,99 (-70%)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Frostpunk: Console Edition wird im Oktober für PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen

Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic / Headup Games / 11 bit studios
Frostpunk (Strategie) von Games Republic / Headup Games / 11 bit studios - Bildquelle: Games Republic / Headup Games / 11 bit studios
Der Termin der Konsolen-Fassungen von Frostpunk steht fest. Das Survival-Aufbauspiel voller moralischer Entscheidungen wird am 11. Oktober 2019 für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die digitale Version der Frostpunk: Console Edition wird 29,99 Euro kosten. Die physische Box-Version von Publisher Merge Games wird am 18. Oktober 2019 in den Läden stehen und 34,99 Euro kosten.

"From day one we knew we wanted to bring Frostpunk to consoles. At the same time, we didn't want it to be just a port. We wanted Frostpunk to feel like a native console experience, so we redesigned pretty much every game element to work intuitively with a gamepad. Among the new, console-specific UI changes we have an express menu for quick access to most common building actions, easy to use choice-wheels, top-down view for precise building placement, upscaled icons, and much more. We truly believe it will become a new benchmark for the genre on Xbox One and PlayStation 4", sagt Senior Lead Designer, Jakub Stokalski.


Bild

Screenshot - Frostpunk (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Frostpunk (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Frostpunk (PS4)

Quelle: 11 bit Studios
Frostpunk
ab 29,90 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am