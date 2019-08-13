Frostpunk: Survival-Aufbauspiel wird im Oktober für PS4 und Xbox One erscheinen - 4Players.de

Der Termin der Konsolen-Fassungen von Frostpunk steht fest. Das Survival-Aufbauspiel voller moralischer Entscheidungen wird am 11. Oktober 2019 für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die digitale Version der Frostpunk: Console Edition wird 29,99 Euro kosten. Die physische Box-Version von Publisher Merge Games wird am 18. Oktober 2019 in den Läden stehen und 34,99 Euro kosten.
"From day one we knew we wanted to bring Frostpunk to consoles. At the same time, we didn't want it to be just a port. We wanted Frostpunk to feel like a native console experience, so we redesigned pretty much every game element to work intuitively with a gamepad. Among the new, console-specific UI changes we have an express menu for quick access to most common building actions, easy to use choice-wheels, top-down view for precise building placement, upscaled icons, and much more. We truly believe it will become a new benchmark for the genre on Xbox One and PlayStation 4", sagt Senior Lead Designer, Jakub Stokalski.
